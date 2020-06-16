Making the connection: What happens if schools go remote this fall and kids don't have internet?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Columbus’ Heather Hrouda and her family had relied on their Verizon Jetpack mobile hotspot to keep them connected to the Internet at their Kluever Lake home a few miles northwest of the city before the pandemic.

But she knew the hotspot, which notoriously was unreliable, would have left them with only one other option once she, her husband and four children were stuck at home and needing Internet.

“All six of us would have had to pile into the car and gone outside of the school, where they had Wi-Fi, use it and pass along the one laptop we had,” Hrouda said. “That wouldn’t have worked.”

So the Hroudas bit the bullet and decided to purchase Internet service from a company out of Omaha, as she said they couldn’t find a provider in Columbus that would install it in their neighborhood.

“There really were very few choices,” she said, noting the Internet service they had previously didn’t work well. “And if there were choices, we had to find one that was actually going to work and not just when it wanted.”

Lani Samqua's Internet service is as fickle as Nebraska weather.