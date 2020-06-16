Making the connection: What happens if schools go remote this fall and kids don't have internet?

Columbus’ Heather Hrouda and her family had relied on their Verizon Jetpack mobile hotspot to keep them connected to the Internet at their Kluever Lake home a few miles northwest of the city before the pandemic.
But she knew the hotspot, which notoriously was unreliable, would have left them with only one other option once she, her husband and four children were stuck at home and needing Internet.
“All six of us would have had to pile into the car and gone outside of the school, where they had Wi-Fi, use it and pass along the one laptop we had,” Hrouda said. “That wouldn’t have worked.”
So the Hroudas bit the bullet and decided to purchase Internet service from a company out of Omaha, as she said they couldn’t find a provider in Columbus that would install it in their neighborhood.
“There really were very few choices,” she said, noting the Internet service they had previously didn’t work well. “And if there were choices, we had to find one that was actually going to work and not just when it wanted.”
Lani Samqua's Internet service is as fickle as Nebraska weather.
On a nice cool day, it works, she said. Anything else — rain, heat or cold — the Internet at her home on the Omaha tribe reservation near Macy gets temperamental.
For her son, Wakonda Oo Kea, who attends the Umo n Ho n Nation School, reliable Internet is more than a convenience — the success of his education next school year could depend on it.
"It gets frustrating for a 7-year-old to try to read a book or do these little assignments that they provide for him. His frustration level gets high at times when the Internet service isn't so great."
Tribal leaders and educators in northeast Nebraska are pursuing an ambitious plan to remedy the problem on tribal lands.
They’re hardly alone.
Their effort is part of an urgent push in public and private schools statewide, a race against the clock to ensure that children can work remotely if necessary when school starts in the fall.
The pandemic, like a statewide technology stress test, exposed weaknesses in Nebraska's Internet access, prompting calls for greater efforts to make Internet affordable and accessible to all families, whether urban or rural, poor or affluent.
Nebraska Commissioner of Education Matt Blomstedt emphasized the problem recently to members of the U.S. Senate’s Health Education, Labor and Pensions committee. He asked for more federal support in providing broadband access to the homes of students and teachers.
“Although I know that broadband is not in the jurisdiction of this committee, it is apparent that lack of broadband access is a huge inequity for many of our students and households,” he said.
Gov. Pete Ricketts said Friday the Nebraska Broadband Grant Program will provide about $40 million to expand broadband services into unserved and underserved areas of Nebraska.
The money comes from the state's $1.25 billion coronavirus relief fund. Broadband providers, with the support of local community officials can apply for the grants from June 22 to July 2. Projects have to be done by Dec. 31.
School officials across the state are hoping that in-person classes can resume in the fall. Districts are buying gallons of hand sanitizer, thousands of masks and redoing school calendars hoping those measures will keep students in the classroom.
But if COVID-19 forces students to learn at home again, the Internet will once again become a crucial bridge to connect teachers and students — and uneven Internet access was a key challenge anyway.
Last year, long before the outbreak, some Nebraska officials were already sounding the alarm about a “homework gap” — how a lack of Internet access prevented some kids from doing online homework.
The Rural Broadband Task Force reported that 12% of Nebraska children younger than 18 lacked a home Internet subscription, but that percentage does not fully capture the barriers many students face.
The pandemic abruptly brought the problem into focus.
For families, Internet access depends on several factors: Is Internet available? Is it fast enough? Can they afford it? Do they have a device to make use of it?
Many school districts throughout the state have one-to-one computer policies that allow kids to take devices home. Some of those districts, like Westside Community Schools, had to provide hotspots to families so students could take advantage of remote learning.
Cullen Robbins, director of communications for the Nebraska Public Service Commission, said his agency has known for a while that some students have the school-issued computer but not the broadband to operate it.
“If they don’t have broadband at home then it’s essentially a paperweight,” Robbins said.
Broadband Internet coverage statewide is "like a checkerboard," he said.
Several smaller rural carriers that have built up broadband in their areas, he said. Other areas are served by larger companies that lag behind in terms of availability.
Surveys conducted by the U.S. Census, the Nebraska Department of Education and others indicate that low-income households are more likely to lack Internet and devices.
American Indians are least likely among racial groups to have Internet access, according to the Census.
Misty Frazier, who teaches dual credit Dakota language at Niobrara schools through the Nebraska Indian Community College, said rural residents don’t have a lot of options for Internet service.
“Out in the rural areas where we live, it’s kind of hard, there’s very limited companies that even offer Internet access out here,” she said. Cellphone service is “hit and miss” too.
Where she lives, connectivity depends on the time of day.
“Sometimes my Internet’s real slow. They said it’s kind of like a hose, and the Internet is going through that hose, and more and more people are using it, and I’m at the tail end of it.”
More than a dozen families had Internet that was too slow to use for remote learning or didn't have it at all in Doniphan-Trumbull Public Schools. Superintendent Stan Hendricks said his district worked with a local Internet provider to get it for the families.
The company paid for the first month of service and the district paid for the remaining months of the school year. Hendricks expects the CARES Act, approved by Congress to combat coronavirus impacts, will help school districts like his pay for some of the additional costs, but the district’s costs could exceed that.
The most recent Census estimates show that Thurston County, where the Omaha reservation is located, had the state's lowest percentage of children younger than 18 with Internet at home: 63.9%.
By comparison, in Douglas County 89.3% had it. Sarpy County was 97.2%.
Drilling deeper into the Census data, the correlation to income levels is apparent. While more than nine out of 10 children are likely to have home Internet in the more affluent suburban areas of west Omaha, that drops to as low as seven in 10 in the higher poverty areas of eastern Omaha.
Immigrant families can face an extra barrier to Internet access.
In Schuyler Community Schools, many families are immigrants who work at the Cargill meat processing plant.
Susana Oliva, family facilitator for the Family Literacy Program in Schuyler, said some recent immigrants know virtually nothing about computers.
The district started a program this year to teach parents how to use electronics, but also teach them English and let them know about services in the community.
The program provided iPads to parents, which they could take home.
“Some of them have never used an iPad in their lives. So that was a big challenge. Another one was how to even navigate an application or a program that we have installed in these iPads for reading with the children. Even how to download an application. They don’t know these things. They’ve never done them.”
Yousif Zandinan, his wife and their six children fled persecution in Iraq and came to Lincoln three years ago, he said. The family is Yazidi, a non-Islamic religious minority, and came to Lincoln where his brother-in-law, who translated for the U.S. Army, lives.
Zandinan had to quit school in Iraq to help support his family, and so he’s always stressed the importance of getting an education to his children — even if a pandemic means they can’t be in the classroom.
The family has Internet service but it's not very strong so his children's video calls kept freezing or cutting out, especially when he was also on Zoom with family literacy classes through the district.
Despite the connection problems, Zandinan said he's appreciative of the teachers who helped with technical issues.
Blomstedt said Nebraska has done a good job of purchasing fiber and access and building it out to schools.
“To the school, we’re probably as good as any state,” he said. “What schools did on the inside of their buildings is a different story, and what happened, whether or not there was access beyond that, is the other question.”
Lincoln Journal Star Reporter Margaret Reist contributed to this story, which is a collaboration of Lee Enterprises Nebraska newspapers.
