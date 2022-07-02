Making visions come to life

While the sign outside of J. Patrick's says "Tuxedos," the Columbus menswear store does so much more.

Owner Steven Jones started his journey with J. Patrick's when he was attending Central Community College for an associate degree in mechanical drafting, which he said, shares some principles with menswear.

"Mechanical drafting does have a little in common if you really stretch it. Somebody comes with a vision of what they want to happen and your job is to make that vision a reality," Jones said.

While still pursuing his degree, in 2013, Jones decided to work at JC Penney part-time, where he learned the basic concepts of menswear. He noticed an opening at J. Patrick and started what became his current career.

"I started out putting away dry cleaning, cleaning shoes, kind of the part-time jobs here while going to college," Jones said.

Jones then received his associate degree and started working at J. Patrick's full-time, which led to his buying it in January of 2021.

"I started managing, and after I had been here about seven, eight years, Pat was looking to retire and asked if I wanted to take over the business," Jones said.

Now, J. Patrick's provides Columbus with a personalized experience in menswear and tuxedo rentals.

Jones said they have a large inventory of tuxedo components in-shop so they can accommodate anyone on the spot and not have to order anything unless absolutely necessary.

"Sometimes the way weddings work, a groomsmen coming from out of town tries things on before wedding, something doesn’t fit, most of the time we can run downstairs, find replacement and we're good to go," Jones said.

Patrick J Feehan, or J. Patrick, started J. Patrick's in Schuyler over 20 years ago, Jones said, before moving to the North Town Mall and eventually to its current location on 13th Street. He came up with the name by switching his middle initial and first name, and it became a household name.

"People actually ended up calling him J, thinking that was his name, and some people call me J, which is kind of fun. I take it as an honor," Jones said.

Jones added that he doesn't plan to change the name anytime soon because that name carries weight behind it.

"Pat really did a wonderful job running this business, he's an amazing retailer, so I think of it as kind of honoring his legacy by keeping that, carrying that on with the name J. Patrick," Jones said.

Amanda Richards works behind the desk at J. Patrick as something of a manager, though she and Jones don't have an official title for her position. She does the work Jones had to learn when he became a manager.

"It's just the two of us, Amanda does the day-to-day work around here, the yeoman's (difficult) work, and that's incredibly helpful," Jones said.

Richards said she enjoys making people's ideas reality, and that the personal touch they can offer makes the difference in their work.

"I just like making people's visions come to life and I like the personal side because we get to know couples for their weddings," Richards said. "We make it more of a personable experience versus strictly business and get to know them."

As far as the secret to looking good goes, Jones said he believes it lies in the attitude of the wearer.

"For a wedding, a tux is the highest formality of outfit and shows this is an important event for me and I want to show that," Jones said. "Another big part is the fit. There's a lot of little details with a tux you might not think of."

Richards said something similar, in that some events require more or less formality than others and dressing for the occasion is important.

"Always dress for the occasion. Proms are formal and you want a tux or suit, weddings are very formal and a tux is the way to go. Some weddings don't do that though, we've done some with just vests, ties and jeans," Richards said.

