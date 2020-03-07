Mall to host craft show

For mother-daughter duo Sharon Pohlman and Michelle Worth, the Creative Crafters Spring Fling is a family affair. This weekend's festivities will also serve as a grande finale of sorts.

This will be the pair’s 20th and final year organizing the annual craft show. The show begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday and goes until 5 p.m. and resumes Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the 30 Center Mall, 3100 23rd St. in Columbus.

Pohlman and Worth said they hope to bring their family tradition into customers’ homes. Most of the items sold at the craft show are homemade and personalized by a variety of 35 vendors. Products include crocheted blankets and towels, raw honey, jewelry, and household supplies.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-680-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“The craft show is like a family get-together for us. There are vendors who have been doing it for 10 or 15 years, so we know them pretty well. The craft show may be the only time we have to catch up with them all year,” Worth said.

Returning booths include the Relay for Life bake sale and Girl Scout cookie stand. Along with veteran vendors, the Creative Crafters Spring Fling welcomes new businesses. This year, Paws Bakery will sell baked dog treats for the first time.