'Mammals of Santee' ready to publish

Who says going to work can’t be fun? This is one of the projects we have had for the last six months and worth sharing with our readership. This effort was fast tracked but seemed to turn out really good for our intentions and should be ready in early July.
There has never been a natural resource book created for the Santee Sioux Tribe in Nebraska that we know of and we are very grateful to the United States Fish and Wildlife Service through the Tribal Wildlife Grant Program for funding this important effort. We thought this was also a good piece to share with those people just interested in what animals were found historically and currently in a location like Knox County, Nebraska and obviously many other counties in our state.
Office of Environmental Protection staff, Director Alisha Bartling and Specialist Justin Avery worked side by side in the field with New Century biologists gathering newly collected small mammal and bat data from 2018 through the spring of 2021. A culmination of the study was to overview the historic and existing mammals in the form of a handbook to expand awareness of tribal members and others who are interested.
Our effort the past two years the effort has focused on small mammals but our effort in this document expands to all mammals that are still present or historically once found within reservation borders. We highlight rare and/or extirpated species but also present common mammals still present on the reservation. Local authors include Jordon Kort, Seth Gutzmer, Kurt Tooley, Alisha Bartling and Justin Avery. Dillon Krueger has done all the illustrations masterfully and Robin Ehrenberg has conducted the editing of this unique work.
The book’s primary purpose is to share and create awareness of reservation natural resources especially when considering the subject of mammals in our unique upland and wetland habitats. Many tribes in the Great Plains are very keen and interested in protecting our last remaining natural resources and we want to manage those in the most effective way possible.
This book is designed to provide a representative photograph, unique illustration where applicable and information related to common and Indian names, the current vernacular for taxonomic classification, and general description for the animal and a track if available. We include habitat notes where they are found, diet, typical travel range or “home range”, information about their breeding biology, any cultural significance available, along with where it is found in Nebraska and on the reservation. Any unique “notes” about the animal we include as well.
We wanted this book to be educational and comprehensive so we included ungulates, our documented bat species and rare and/or extirpated animals once found in the wild of Santee Indian Reservation.
The book presents over 60 species in 22 different families in a subject known as mammalogy- “The study of mammals”.
We realize connecting tribal youth, and youth in general, to nature is an important responsibility of our modern day teachings and leaders of my generation. Our goal with this book was to provide enough information to inspire interest in these unique animals and make tribal members, visitors of the reservation, and youth collectively to seek a strong bond with the land, understand more about nature and promote stewardship and protection of our dwindling natural resource base.
Michael P. Gutzmer, PhD is principal and owner of New Century Environmental LLC and provides environmental consulting services in the Great Plains. NCE works with water, wetlands, habitat development threatened and endangered species and pollution problems. Please email me at mgutzmer@newcenturyenvironmental.com.