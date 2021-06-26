'Mammals of Santee' ready to publish

Who says going to work can’t be fun? This is one of the projects we have had for the last six months and worth sharing with our readership. This effort was fast tracked but seemed to turn out really good for our intentions and should be ready in early July.

There has never been a natural resource book created for the Santee Sioux Tribe in Nebraska that we know of and we are very grateful to the United States Fish and Wildlife Service through the Tribal Wildlife Grant Program for funding this important effort. We thought this was also a good piece to share with those people just interested in what animals were found historically and currently in a location like Knox County, Nebraska and obviously many other counties in our state.

Office of Environmental Protection staff, Director Alisha Bartling and Specialist Justin Avery worked side by side in the field with New Century biologists gathering newly collected small mammal and bat data from 2018 through the spring of 2021. A culmination of the study was to overview the historic and existing mammals in the form of a handbook to expand awareness of tribal members and others who are interested.