Man allegedly involved in fatal hit-and-run to appear in court

A Duncan man alleged to be involved in a hit-and-run that ended in a woman’s death is scheduled to appear in court next week for a status hearing.
Michael A. Hieb, 56, was arrested on April 2 on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident involving death or serious bodily injury, a Class 3 felony, and motor vehicle homicide, a Class 1 misdemeanor.
Court documents outlining probable cause state that on April 2 at 12:52 a.m., Sgt. Roger Wemhoff and Deputy Christopher Spale of the Platte County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a woman struck by a vehicle one mile west of ADM on East 8th Street in Columbus.
Upon arrival, two witnesses who had been walking with 19-year-old Jaqueline Robledo told Spale that they saw a dark-colored Chevrolet truck strike Robledo and proceed westbound on 8th Street without stopping. Documents say that rescue personnel transported her to Columbus Community Hospital where she died shortly after arrival.
A Columbus Police Department officer saw a vehicle matching Spale’s description traveling westbound on Hwy 30 and was advised by Wemhoff to stop and hold the vehicle. The officer stopped the vehicle on Hwy 30 near 265th Avenue in Columbus; the vehicle had damages consistent with striking a pedestrian, court documents say, and the driver was identified as Hieb.
Hieb allegedly told the officer that he had been driving on East 8th Street near where Robledo had been walking, thought he had hit an animal or a bump in the road and kept driving.
Hieb was taken to the hospital then placed under arrest and transported to the Platte County Detention Facility.
On July 25, Hieb was appointed a public defender.
Hieb’s next hearing is on July 23 at 9:30 a.m.
Court records state that in 1994, Hieb was charged on two counts of delivery, dispense, manufacture or possession of a controlled substances Schedule 1, 2 and 3, a Class 3 felony, in Douglas County. He was sentenced to one year in jail for each count to be served concurrently.
Court records also indicate that Hieb had been previously charged with other felony accusations, which had been dismissed.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
