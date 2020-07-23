Man appears in court on charges relating to Columbus man's death

Upon arrival, Betzen saw a white 2015 Cadillac facing southbound in the northbound lane; the car was halfway on Highway 81 and the other half on the shoulder of the northbound lane. Betzen noted the Cadillac had heavy damage on the front right side.

Betzen also saw a red 2012 Harley Davidson laying on its side next to the front end of the Cadillac; the motorcycle also showed heavy damage at its front end.

North of the Cadillac, Betzen saw a person lying in the middle of Highway 81. Betzen and two EMTs of the Rising City Volunteer Fire Department determined that the person was deceased. The individual was later identified as Brandt.

Betzen then went in search of the driver of the Cadillac and saw the driver, who was later identified as Cerros, sitting on the back of a truck’s tailgate being tended to by fire department volunteers.

Cerros reportedly commented that he had not been drinking and didn’t know what was happening and that he blacked out.

Sgt. Zachary Pilcher then advised that marijuana had been found in Cerros’ vehicle.

Cerros was taken to Columbus Community Hospital, where he consented to a post-arrest chemical test – a urine and blood sample.