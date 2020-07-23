Man appears in court on charges relating to Columbus man's death

A David City man allegedly involved in a two-vehicle accident that resulted in a Columbus man's June death was arraigned in District Court Tuesday.
Joel A. Cerros, 20, of David City was allegedly under the influence when he hit a motorcycle being driven by Gary Brandt, 65, of Columbus, in Butler County. The incident resulted in Brandt’s death.
Cerros is facing charges of motor vehicle homicide, a 2A felony, DUI of drugs first offense, a Class W misdemeanor, and two infractions of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Butler County Attorney Julie Reiter told the Telegram Wednesday morning that Cerros was advised of his rights, the charges he’s facing and penalties he may face if convicted.
Cerros has pled not guilty on all counts, Reiter said, and a pre-trial is set for Sept. 22. He also requested a reduction in his bond, which is $100,000 with 10% to apply.
“I objected to that and the court kept it,” Reiter said.
Court documents say that Cerros is being represented by Burke Brown III of Columbus. On July 7, Cerros waived his right to a preliminary hearing and on July 20 his case was transferred to District Court.
In a probable cause statement filed with the court on June 22 by Deputy Devin Betzen of the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, Betzen was dispatched at 10:15 p.m. on June 20 to a two-vehicle accident near the 3400-mile marker of Highway 81. While driving to the scene, Betzen was advised that an individual driving a motorcycle was believed to be deceased and laying in the road.
Upon arrival, Betzen saw a white 2015 Cadillac facing southbound in the northbound lane; the car was halfway on Highway 81 and the other half on the shoulder of the northbound lane. Betzen noted the Cadillac had heavy damage on the front right side.
Betzen also saw a red 2012 Harley Davidson laying on its side next to the front end of the Cadillac; the motorcycle also showed heavy damage at its front end.
North of the Cadillac, Betzen saw a person lying in the middle of Highway 81. Betzen and two EMTs of the Rising City Volunteer Fire Department determined that the person was deceased. The individual was later identified as Brandt.
Betzen then went in search of the driver of the Cadillac and saw the driver, who was later identified as Cerros, sitting on the back of a truck’s tailgate being tended to by fire department volunteers.
Cerros reportedly commented that he had not been drinking and didn’t know what was happening and that he blacked out.
Sgt. Zachary Pilcher then advised that marijuana had been found in Cerros’ vehicle.
Cerros was taken to Columbus Community Hospital, where he consented to a post-arrest chemical test – a urine and blood sample.
Betzen said in his statement that while in the hospital room, Cerros made comments about potentially being drugged at a party. Betzen also stated that while en route to the hospital, Cerros had mentioned consuming an energy drink and that it may have knocked him out.
Shortly after midnight on June 21, Cerros was placed under arrest and transported to the Butler County Detention Facility.
Betzen and Deputy Mike Mejstrik conducted a complete search on Cerros’s vehicle and found a green, leafy substance identified as marijuana, as well as three plastic baggies containing THC edibles, a black pocket scale and an empty swisher sweet wrapper which, when accompanied by narcotics, are consistent with the use or sales of illegal drugs, the statement said.
Reiter said that at Cerros’ pre-trial Sept. 22, any potential issues or new requests are addressed before proceeding to trial. Jury trial proceedings could potentially begin in November.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.