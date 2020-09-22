Man arrested in Columbus on felony warrants

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Columbus Police Department reported that at noon on Tuesday, a call was received pertaining to a subject wanted on multiple felonies being in the area.

The individual was identified as Caleb Bloomberg, 30, who was alleged to to be armed with a handgun.

Multiple officers, including CPD K-9 Eros, responded to the area in question in an effort to locate Bloomberg.

Bloomberg was located at 1:30 p.m. and apprehended with the assistance of K-9 Eros. He was arrested and jailed at the Platte County Detention Center.

