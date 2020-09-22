 Skip to main content
Man arrested in Columbus on felony warrants
Man arrested in Columbus on felony warrants

The Columbus Police Department reported that at noon on Tuesday, a call was received pertaining to a subject wanted on multiple felonies being in the area.

The individual was identified as Caleb Bloomberg, 30, who was alleged to to be armed with a handgun. 

Multiple officers, including CPD K-9 Eros, responded to the area in question in an effort to locate Bloomberg. 

Bloomberg was located at 1:30 p.m. and apprehended with the assistance of K-9 Eros. He was arrested and jailed at the Platte County Detention Center. 

