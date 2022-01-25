Man charged with murder to appear in court Thursday

A man facing a murder charge out of Columbus will be making his first appearance in Platte County Court on Thursday, Jan. 27.

Michael J. Keener, 28, of Columbus, was recently arrested on charges of first degree murder, a class IA felony; use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, a class II felony; and possession of a deadly weapon while committing a felony, a class III felony, in the death of 77-year-old Larry Houdek.

According to public court documents, the charges carry the following penalties if Keener is found guilty: first degree murder, a maximum penalty of life imprisonment; use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, a minimum of one year imprisonment and a maximum of 50 years imprisonment; and possession of a deadly weapon while committing a felony, a maximum of four years imprisonment and two years post release supervision or a $25,000 – or both.

According to an affidavit filed Jan. 18 in Platte County Court, on Jan. 16 at about 4:19 p.m., a Columbus Police Department officer arrived at 1305 Eighth St. in Columbus on the report of a man who had fallen. The officer made contact with Keener, who reportedly told the officer that he had murdered someone. After being bandaged for a cut on his finger by a rescue squad, Keener said he would show the officer where he murdered the individual. Keener directed the first officer and a second one to 268 16th Ave. in Columbus.

Police found a man, later identified as Houdek, deceased in the residence, the affidavit stated. Keener was taken into custody and police found items of Houdek’s in his pockets, the court document stated.

According to the affidavit, Keener said he knew Houdek from around town but did not know him well. He told police he had gone to Houdek’s residence to kill him. Later on in the affidavit, police asked Keener why he picked Houdek's residence and Keener reportedly responded that he "liked the color of it." Keener reportedly told officers that he had stabbed Houdek multiple times with a knife taken from the kitchen and taken some money from him, the affidavit stated. He was eventually transported to the Platte County Detention Facility.

Keener is being held on $1 million bond, with 10% to apply, per a bond review order filed in Platte County Court Jan. 19.

Keener’s first appearance is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Thursday in Platte County Court. Public court documents indicate that Keener is being represented by Public Defender Timothy P. Matas.

Public court records show Keener as having criminal past mainly involving misdemeanors. Keener had been one of three Columbus teens involved in burglary and attempting to sell stolen firearms in 2011. According to a Telegram article from 2011, Keener was convicted of burglary and attempting to sell stolen guns.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.