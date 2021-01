A 58-year-old man took his own life in Columbus in the early morning hours of Monday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Columbus Police Capt. Doug Molczyk said that the incident took place Jan. 4 at 4:41 a.m. in the Columbus City Hall parking lot.

No other agencies assisted on scene, and the death has been ruled a suicide, he said.

No other information was available.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0