Man in stable condition following Thursday afternoon collision

A driver was transported to the Columbus Community Hospital in stable condition following a collision at the intersection of 18th Avenue and Lost Creek Parkway in Columbus on Thursday afternoon.

At approximately 4:44 p.m. on Thursday, the Columbus Fire Department (CFD) received a call about the collision, which involved a semitruck and a pickup truck.

The pickup truck was traveling north on 18th Avenue and seems to have been struck by the semitruck, which was traveling on Lost Creek Parkway.

"The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Columbus Police Department," Interim CFD Chief Kyle Lingenfelter said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lingenfelter said there were no fatalities and only the drivers of the two vehicles were involved in the accident.

"The semi (driver) refused care and was uninjured," Lingenfelter said.

CFD and the Columbus Police Department responded to the collision.

"We were on scene for a while with a diesel spill from the semi," Lingenfelter said.

Once the spill was cleaned up, crews left the scene.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0