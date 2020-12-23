Man injured in accident involving John Deere tractor

A man was injured on Tuesday morning in an accident involving a semi and a John Deere tractor.
At approximately 8:12 a.m. Tuesday, according to Platte County Sheriff Ed Wemhoff, the sheriff's office responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 81 near the intersection of 400th Street.
The collision involved a 2012 Freightliner semi with tanker trailer and a John Deere tractor pulling a manure spreader. Joshua Bartak, 31, from Madison, Nebraska, was operating the Freightliner semi and Spencer Eisenmenger, 33, from Humphrey, Nebraska, was operating the John Deere tractor.
The investigation revealed that both vehicles were traveling northbound on highway 81 when the Freightliner ran into the rear of the manure spreader attached to the tractor. The tanker trailer attached to the Freightliner was empty but the manure spreader was full at the time of the collision.
Humphrey Rescue transported Bartak to the Columbus Community Hospital with minor injuries, where he was treated and released, Wemhoff noted, adding that Eisenmenger was not injured in the collision.
Damage to the Freightliner was estimated at $60,000, and $250,000 was the estimated damage to the John Deere tractor and manure spreader.
Seat belts were not in use at the time of the accident and neither alcohol nor drug use are suspected.
Both northbound lanes of highway 81 remained closed for approximately 5 hours while the scene and roadway were cleared of all debris. Traffic remained detoured as well during cleanup activities.
Humphrey Fire and Rescue responded to and assisted at the scene. Nebraska Department of Roads aided with traffic control and assisted in cleanup.
The accident remains under investigation by the Platte County Sheriff's Office
Anyone with information regarding this accident is asked to contact the Platte County Sheriff’s Office at 402-564-3229 or Platte County Area Crime Stoppers at 402-563-4000