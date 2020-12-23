Man injured in accident involving John Deere tractor

A man was injured on Tuesday morning in an accident involving a semi and a John Deere tractor.

At approximately 8:12 a.m. Tuesday, according to Platte County Sheriff Ed Wemhoff, the sheriff's office responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 81 near the intersection of 400th Street.

The collision involved a 2012 Freightliner semi with tanker trailer and a John Deere tractor pulling a manure spreader. Joshua Bartak, 31, from Madison, Nebraska, was operating the Freightliner semi and Spencer Eisenmenger, 33, from Humphrey, Nebraska, was operating the John Deere tractor.

The investigation revealed that both vehicles were traveling northbound on highway 81 when the Freightliner ran into the rear of the manure spreader attached to the tractor. The tanker trailer attached to the Freightliner was empty but the manure spreader was full at the time of the collision.

Humphrey Rescue transported Bartak to the Columbus Community Hospital with minor injuries, where he was treated and released, Wemhoff noted, adding that Eisenmenger was not injured in the collision.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Damage to the Freightliner was estimated at $60,000, and $250,000 was the estimated damage to the John Deere tractor and manure spreader.