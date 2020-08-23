MAN WITH A PLAN: Strehle takes pride in being part of group giving back to Columbus

Editor's note: "Community Champions" is a weekly feature in which area residents who are advocates for the community are profiled. To recommend someone for consideration, send an email with the subject line 'Community Champions' to news@columbustelegram.com. Please include contact information about the person and his/her background. Read previously published stories on columbustelegram.com.
For Russ Strehle, the Columbus community is part of who he is as a person.
From providing meals to law enforcement officers and ensuring that one high schooler who lost his parents got the graduation celebration he deserved, Strehle is what his friends call a role model.
But, Strehle maintains that’s what’s really important is the team effort he and his friends put in to help those who need it.
GROWING UP
As a kid, Strehle was a self-described "ornery child."
“I never colored between the lines very well,” he recalled.
A graduate of Columbus High School, Strehle attended Central Community College-Columbus for a bit and then dabbled in residential drafting before finding his place in the construction industry.
“I’ve always liked to make things,” Strehle said. “There’s nothing more rewarding than seeing something you’ve built. It’s just a good feeling.”
These days, he owns a business – Strehle Building Solutions Inc., which is a building material sales company.
He married his wife, Lynn, in 1980, and they have two children: A daughter, Ashley, and a son, Taylor, who are both grown adults.
Although he won’t admit it, Strehle quietly helps others without expecting any recognition.
“He’s paid for gas for people to get to and from cancer treatments in Omaha. He’ll do this anonymously - he won’t know who these people are and he’ll give them gift cards,” said friend and fellow Columbus resident Jeff Mullinix who has known Strehle for about 15 years. “Russ does a lot of things for the community that the community would never know about because it’s just what Russ does.”
According to Mullinix, it’s Strehle’s empathy and compassion for others that’s what drives him to help those in need.
“Russ is really unique. He’s had a lot of great life experiences that, because of those life experiences, he can emphasize with people and what they’re going through,” Mullinix said. “…Russ has walked in a lot of different people’s shoes and situations, so when those situations come up in other people’s lives, he has an understanding of what they’re going through.”
He’s helpful to others just because he likes helping, Mullinix added.
“I would liken it to going to the bar and the good stuff is on the top shelf, right? In the community of Columbus, Russ would be on the top shelf,” Mullinix said. “That’s how I look at Russ.”
Strehle is also the type of person that one should strive to emulate.
“He’s the kind of person your parents told you to hang out with because that’s who you become. I think that would sum up Russ Strehle’s life,” Mullinix said. “Then your parents would be proud that you’re hanging around with somebody like that. The older we get, the more that we can appreciate that type of thing.”
WORKING AS A TEAM
Strehle, Mullinix and fellow friends Ken Robinson, Dann Smith, Chad Kucera and Lowell Jepson have been working together to give back to the community.
“It started last year, actually, during the flood,” Strehle noted. “We’re in some difficult times again this year in our area and (we had) some difficult times last year during the flood.”
During the devastating floods of March 2019, Mullinix, Smith and Mullinix’s son spent six hours rescuing a group of guys who had become stranded overnight on a small sandbar. Strehle recalled the story.
“Jeff Mullinix and Dann Smith were very inspirational the way they were helping everybody relocate livestock, they were helping Loup power save their barge…” Strehle said.
But, according to Mullinix, Strehle was also up and ready to do whatever he needed to do to help.
“Russ helped a lot of people during the flooding situation as well. I couldn’t begin to name the number of people he helped,” Mullinix said. “It’s 6:30 in the morning the day of the flood (the first day) and Russ is calling me … and he says, ‘Hey, I’ve got my boat and I’m going to take it down to the shop to get it heated up and ready to go.’
He just knew that people were going to need help and that’s what he did.”
Strehle noted how he and his group of friends are at the right place in their lives to dedicate time to aid those facing a tough time. They’ve planned a cookout for Columbus firefighters and police officers, as well as the Platte County Sheriff’s Office.
“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do,” he said. “I’m just getting started doing these kinds of things.”
Most recently, the group held a party for Columbus teen Adam Nelson in honor of his graduation from Lakeview High School. Both of Nelson’s parents passed away in 2018 and 2019, and he had been living with different families to finish out his final year at Lakeview.
The friends found out about Nelson’s situation from Mullinix’s daughter and immediately offered to help Nelson celebrate the milestone in his life.
“Somebody will send a text out with somebody who needs something or has an idea like, ‘Hey, let’s do this for this group of people,’ and it’s like, ‘Yeah, let’s do it.’ That’s kind of how it goes,” Strehle said. “It’s a team effort and I’m part of a team.”
With six friends working together, as well as others who are willing to pitch in, organizing the events has been enjoyable for the group.
“We all always seem to make time. Somehow it works out,” Strehle said. “We don’t want anything from it, we like organizing and putting stuff together. Most of the guys are businessmen so we can use our contacts to make things happen. It’s coming pretty easy to us. When you work as a team, it’s not that hard to put together.”
COLUMBUS AS A COMMUNITY
Admittedly, Strehle doesn’t have much free time and considers lending a hand to others a hobby.
“I like doing these things … We have nothing planned; It’s just as something presents itself to us. If it needs to be done, that’s what we want to do. It’s got to be something we feel (good about),” he said.
Strehle also enjoys airboating and has given airboating rides to Vietnam veterans.
Putting on these positive functions also brings a light into a time of darkness, he noted.
He stressed that the group is just in its infancy stage and, while they don’t know what the future will hold, they’ll all work together.
“Our group of guys sees the community as an extension of our family. We’re all in this together. It’s all place and time; Now it’s our turn. There have been people before us doing this. Timing-wise, it’s our turn,” Strehle said.
"Columbus is just an extension of our family. Columbus is our community.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram.
