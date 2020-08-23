MAN WITH A PLAN: Strehle takes pride in being part of group giving back to Columbus

But, according to Mullinix, Strehle was also up and ready to do whatever he needed to do to help.

“Russ helped a lot of people during the flooding situation as well. I couldn’t begin to name the number of people he helped,” Mullinix said. “It’s 6:30 in the morning the day of the flood (the first day) and Russ is calling me … and he says, ‘Hey, I’ve got my boat and I’m going to take it down to the shop to get it heated up and ready to go.’

He just knew that people were going to need help and that’s what he did.”

Strehle noted how he and his group of friends are at the right place in their lives to dedicate time to aid those facing a tough time. They’ve planned a cookout for Columbus firefighters and police officers, as well as the Platte County Sheriff’s Office.

“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do,” he said. “I’m just getting started doing these kinds of things.”

Most recently, the group held a party for Columbus teen Adam Nelson in honor of his graduation from Lakeview High School. Both of Nelson’s parents passed away in 2018 and 2019, and he had been living with different families to finish out his final year at Lakeview.