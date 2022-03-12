Managing legacy nitrogen in our environment

On a recent trip to the southern California coast it was great to see the ocean and the various forms of life there. The different kinds of kelp that would wash up with the tide was fascinating as the ocean provides views of plant and animal life we are distant from on the Nebraska prairie.

Tidal pools adjacent to the ocean are teeming with life and great places to observe various life forms. Tidal pools can contain collections of crabs, hermit crabs, limpets, periwinkles, mussels, sea stars, chitons, sea urchins, anemones, snails nudibranchs, and a variety of kelp. Nutrient utilization in these areas seem to offer a potential remedy for some of our freshwater systems as the water levels and influx of sand change constantly.

Closer to home our tidal pools are more like river backwaters, stream oxbows that occasionally flood and road ditches. They have biota but also an excess of nutrients. One of those, nitrogen, has been used for decades in Nebraska for crop production, but the excess has certainly created challenges for water quality degradation and even human health effects in our state. Residual nitrogen can last a long time and I have often thought more open water and forested shrub wetlands placed strategically near our streams could lessen the impact of nitrogen laden waters that run-off. Nitrogen is converted to nitrate in the environment.

Many wetlands have been drained or altered and their ability to “cleanse” these nutrients are becoming less and less. Keeping excess nitrogen from the ground water would go a long way to improve water quality going forward.

Nitrogen legacies are different around the world depending on the climate and historical land use, and land management patterns. In Nebraska, our alluvial floodplains evolved with braided stream channels and backwaters that processed run-off more passively and effectively utilized nutrients.

A recent study from the University of Waterloo appearing in Nature Geoscience provides a roadmap for scientists, policymakers, and the public to overcome the challenges associated with this legacy nitrogen for faster improvements to our water quality and certainly could have merit in Nebraska.

The study recommends the following six steps:

1- Focus research to quantify the length of time the nitrogen stays in our ecosystems to adjust for conservation timelines.

2- Find ways to use the legacy nitrogen as a resource for growing crops instead of adding new nitrogen fertilizers to our ecosystems with already high levels of nitrogen.

3- Target conservation strategies to get the maximum water quality improvement instead of a widespread blanket approach. Soil types may vary.

4- Combine conservation methods that reduce the amount of nitrogen that has already left the farm fields, such as in wetlands, with methods that harvest nitrogen from past legacies accumulated in the soil.

5- Monitor water quality at both large and small scales so that short-term results can be seen at scales like a farm field and long-term results within river basins.

6- When assessing the economic impacts of conservation strategies, incorporate both short- and long-term cost-benefit analyses.

From 2010 to 2019, 187 no-swimming warnings were issued at 22 Nebraska lakes and reservoirs because of Harmful Algal Blooms (HABs), according to the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy. HABs are the result of high levels of nutrients, including nitrate, and favorable weather conditions. Maybe it is time (long overdue actually) we should we think about the nutrient pollution a little deeper in our state.

I couldn’t help but share some words of wisdom from Your True Nature about tidal pools.

Be full of life

Live a life of wonder

Look beneath the surface

Weather the storms

Follow the ebb and flow

Know when to hang tight

Be a star!

Michael P. Gutzmer, PhD is principal and owner of New Century Environmental LLC and provides environmental consulting services in the Great Plains. NCE works with water, wetlands, habitat development threatened and endangered species and pollution problems. Please email me at mgutzmer@newcenturyenvironmental.com.

