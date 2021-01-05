Mandatory COVID-19 paid leave ended

Eligible employers are no longer required to offer extra paid leave for COVID-19, but if they choose to continue providing it, the federal government will foot the bill through the end of March.
Passed by the United States Congress in March, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) required certain public and private employers to provide expanded leave options in COVID-19-related situations.
The FFCRA's paid sick leave and expanded family and medical leave requirements expired on Dec. 31.
According to information on the United States Department of Labor (DOL) website, the FFCRA required eligible employers to give employees "two weeks (up to 80 hours) of paid sick leave at the employee’s regular rate of pay" when quarantining, experiencing symptoms or pursuing a diagnosis for COVID-19.
Employees got another 80 hours at two-thirds of their regular pay rate when caring for someone quarantined due to COVID-19. That also applied to people whose childcare provider or school was unavailable due to COVID-19, keeping them at home to take care of kids.
Only certain organizations with between 50 and 500 employees were subject to the paid leave requirement. Some health care providers and emergency responders were exempt.
The FFCRA also created a tax credit for employers that were required to offer the extra leave.
According to the DOL website, employers get a "dollar-for-dollar reimbursement through tax credits for all qualifying wages paid under the FFCRA."
The tax credit was designed to help subsidize the cost of the extra leave.
The FFCRA was one of several programs passed in March to ease the impacts of COVID-19. Chief among those was the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, a $2.2 trillion economic stimulus bill.
The COVID-19 programs at the federal level have helped support the states, including Nebraska.
"There have not been any state-level paid leave programs," Nebraska DOL Public Information Officer Grace Johnson said in a Monday email to The Telegram.
But, Johnson said in the email, the state does administer unemployment insurance benefits.
Information on those programs can be found online at the Nebraska Department of Labor website.
Congress passed a second COVID-19 stimulus bill at the end of December. The bill did many things, but it did not extend the requirement for certain employers to provide the extra leave.
"The new legislation that was signed doesn't extend the requirement for the 80 hours, but it extends the tax credits if employers voluntarily provide the 80 hours," Chief Deputy County Attorney of Platte County Breanna Anderson-Flaherty said.
The deadline for the tax credit was extended to March 31.
The Platte County Board of Supervisors is slated to discuss whether to continue the extra leave options for its employees at its Tuesday morning meeting.
The county is unique, Anderson-Flaherty said, because it cannot receive the tax credit.
"The problem is that the county government and other governmental agencies don't get tax credits. It's kind of up to the county as a whole if they want to still voluntarily provide the 80 hours to those who haven't used it," Anderson-Flaherty said.
But, non-governmental employers may still be eligible for the tax credit. The goal of the mandatory paid leave was to allow people to quarantine who otherwise might not be able to.
"Try and keep the numbers down, encourage people to quarantine if they're sick — that kind of thing," Anderson-Flaherty said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.