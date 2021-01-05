Mandatory COVID-19 paid leave ended

Congress passed a second COVID-19 stimulus bill at the end of December. The bill did many things, but it did not extend the requirement for certain employers to provide the extra leave.

"The new legislation that was signed doesn't extend the requirement for the 80 hours, but it extends the tax credits if employers voluntarily provide the 80 hours," Chief Deputy County Attorney of Platte County Breanna Anderson-Flaherty said.

The deadline for the tax credit was extended to March 31.

The Platte County Board of Supervisors is slated to discuss whether to continue the extra leave options for its employees at its Tuesday morning meeting.

The county is unique, Anderson-Flaherty said, because it cannot receive the tax credit.

"The problem is that the county government and other governmental agencies don't get tax credits. It's kind of up to the county as a whole if they want to still voluntarily provide the 80 hours to those who haven't used it," Anderson-Flaherty said.