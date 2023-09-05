For someone like Mandy Wemhoff, owner of Mandy's Munchkins, taking care of people's little ones is more than a job or a career, it's a passion. And, that passion is obvious to those who work with Wemhoff.

Every month for the past year, We Care for Kids and the Nebraska Early Childhood Collective have issued two Early Childhood Champion awards to child care providers that their communities believe to be exceptional. Wemhoff is the second to come from Columbus.

"I was shocked because I knew there were over 500 nominees, they only pick 24 throughout the state," Wemhoff said. "It's huge being recognized for your work. I feel proud knowing the families I care for care about me to recognize that."

Wemhoff got her start in child care very early, she said. Even as a child she thought she might want to be a teacher. When she started her post-secondary education, she realized exactly what direction her love for working with kids was best applied and started pursuing early childhood education.

"Right after high school I began working at a day care center, changed my college major to education," Wemhoff said. "I had a younger sister so I've always kind of been in the role of child care. I have that motherly instinct as well. It's been a passion of mine from the get-go."

Between the day care and her operating Mandy's Munchkins since 2011, she has amassed over 18 years of early childhood education experience.

The Early Childhood Champion Award comes at the nomination of the families whose children are in the providers' care. From there, the names go to a committee for consideration before a final verdict is made, according to We Care for Kids Campaign Manager Kara Ficke. The award also serves to encourage educators that their work is important.

"We know there's a tremendous need for early childhood educators in Nebraska. We need to uplift, elevate and support our early childhood education providers more than ever," Ficke said.

Ficke added that the award is, so far, just for this year, which makes the nomination special. Between 500 nominees, across the state of Nebraska, for a one-time award carries some weight. There may be more in the future, she said, but for now, this is the only year the groups have done this.

"We wanted to take this opportunity to thank educators for the work they do for their families and communities and show our appreciation for that. We can't do it without them so we appreciate them," Ficke said.

Wemhoff said she greatly appreciates the title and the prize that comes with it. The families she cares for are always very understanding when she needs time off and generous, she added, so this was very in-character for them.

Wemhoff said that, while it's already rewarding being able to work with children in the first five years of their life and see all the developmental changes and growth they'll encounter, she especially enjoys being recognized as an educator when some don't see her work in that way.

"Even though I'm a home provider, there's still some stigma that I'm a babysitter. No, I'm an educator. We do learning, a lot of play-based learning. I believe in social and emotional development, learning to share, how to be a good friend," Wemhoff said. "That's the basis of how children are going to learn is to have those down pat, how to control emotion, how to be a good friend."

At the end of the day, Wemhoff said, she loves what she does and looks forward to every day she gets to work with the kids, some even after they're out of her care. Knowing that that sentiment and care are seen means a lot to her.

"It's something new every day. The children are happy to see you. There's probably a lot of jobs where coworkers say hey, but you come in and the kids are excited to see you, they're hugging you," Wemhoff said. "You see milestones hit and you're proud to be part of it."