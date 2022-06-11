Many animal species need dads - including us

It is that time of year where we look to celebrating dads for all they are, in the world around us. “Dads” in certain species go above and beyond which is certainly worth noting. One must not forget that whether you know it or not, the primary purpose of a “dad” in humans and some species in the animal world is to provide resources for the family. The role of the female is to typically “make the nest or home” or some close facsimile. We see that in humans and some animal species, but there are always exceptions. This day and age requires incredible effort from both sexes and then some…

Emperor penguin dads are some of the most dedicated animal fathers out there. By the time the female lays her egg, she’s expended so much energy that her nutritional reserves are gone and she becomes solitary for months trying to restore them. During that time, the dad takes on the role of single father and keeps the egg warm. The male father doesn’t eat for up to two months, keeping the egg warm from the harsh climate. Even if the female doesn’t return the father will continue to nurture the offspring and feed it with a solution from his esophagus.

In the early 21st century dads are consumed with making a living, chasing the almighty dollar, and most often requires the mom to help on the financial side as well. As we look at the last year, the cost of so many items have never been higher and the stress it puts on families goes right along with it.

The internal anxiety of whether we will make enough for our families is always a strong concern for most dads and can often be difficult to deal with. Fragmented families with no dad create special challenges and a mom trying to make ends meet put stress on children and families even more. Poorly run government programs help some, but there is so much abuse in many government programs and it puts an extra burden on taxpayers that work hard at making a living.

Male red foxes are classic examples of many young dads, as they enjoy wrestling and teasing their pups when they are young and playful. Many people don’t realize when fox pups are in the den, the adult fathers remain outside in the cold bringing food to them whenever possible on generally a daily basis. This becomes a food delivery service to the den that dad is fully committed to.

Then like some tough love from some of our dads, the cubs experience a huge lesson in life with no more free lunches. Dad stops the delivery service as a tactic to get the pups to leave the den. The rude awakening is gradual and the fox dad buries the food close to the den to help teach them how to use their nose and forage for food. I think all or most of us have examples of life lessons our dads gave us to ensure we could overcome or enjoy those bittersweet moments and challenges in life.

As I reflect on the horrific examples of the troubled aberrations of our society; all the shootings in schools and other places recently, I couldn’t help but think about the elephant in the room. The real issue with all these maniacs isn’t really guns, but a trending society which is becoming more and more Godless. We are in a time where anything goes, hardly any consequences for bad acts, excess fear, overall complacency, minimal hope, and some pretty lame work ethics and lack of devotion. The additional factor may be that more families are fragmented and children have less guidance and tutelage from well-grounded dads.

I grew up with guns and know hundreds, if not thousands of people who did too, and none of us could even fathom doing what we hear about in the news. But at the same time I realize and others too that we do have common sense with values and are blessed, and need to acknowledge God even more during these troubled times. Simultaneously, troubled others may not be. My dad would say there are more idiots and confused people alive today than at any other time in human history - per capita he would be right.

The bottom line and mission I think for most dads is to bring a calm confidence that shows God is watching us. To teach those that our efforts are to help and serve others in a way that keeps evil at bay and guides our stubbornness in a positive direction, in a highly imperfect world. Giant water bugs can carry 150 eggs on their wings and can feel the weight of the world on their shoulders. These giant aquatic beauties also possess one of the most painful bites in the insect world and with it, keep most predators away.

A good dad knows protecting his offspring and his family is one of his most important jobs. Happy Father’s Day Dads…and don’t be afraid to stand up and do the right thing and bite back if you have too.

Michael P. Gutzmer, PhD is principal and owner of New Century Environmental LLC and provides environmental consulting services in the Great Plains. NCE works with water, wetlands, habitat development threatened and endangered species and pollution problems. Please email me at mgutzmer@newcenturyenvironmental.com.

