It is finally spring and the weather is beginning to warm up. However, something else happens this time of year that creates a positively electric buzz. March Madness! There is nothing quite like the thrill of two teams on the hardwood battling it out for basketball glory. If you are like me, and your bracket was busted after the first round, no need to worry. The good news is that the NBA playoffs are just a month away. In the meantime, I have chosen some basketball stories that will tide you over until then.

If you are looking for books about real-life basketball heroes, check out “Coach K: The Rise and Reign of Mike Krzyzewski” by Ian O’Conner. Coach K is the legendary coach of five-time national champions the Duke Blue Devils and the first man to lead Team USA to three Olympic gold medals. He has mentored some of the greatest players to ever hit the court, men who go on to become NBA greats, like Grant Hill. Hill’s memoir “The Game”, chronicles the life of one of Duke’s greatest players. Hill led Duke to the NCAA tournament as a freshman followed by two other tournament appearances in 4 years. He would go on to be the face of the Detroit Pistons. Unfortunately, his amazing career would be plagued by injury and tragedy. I think you will find Hill’s story incredibly honest and inspiring.

In the early 1930s, Sam Babb, an Oklahoma basketball coach, went out looking for hope during the worst days of the drought and economic depression. He traveled the rural backroads to recruit young women to play on the basketball team of his small college. In “Dust Bowl Girls: The Inspiring Story of the Team that Barnstormed its Way to Basketball Glory” by Lydia Reeder, we learn about the trials and sacrifices of these remarkable women that culminates in an epic showdown against the reigning national champions.

“Three-Ring Circus” by Jeff Pearlman tells the story of the L.A. Lakers dynasty from 1996 through 2004, when Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal brought the Lakers three straight NBA titles. They made the Lakers a powerhouse but their relationship was quite tumultuous, with plenty of public sparring and even physical altercations. Together, Kobe and Shaq would bring home three straight championships under Coach Phil Jackson. “Three-Ring Circus” is a deep dive into one of the sports’ most successful, yet troubled, partnerships.

Do you enjoy fiction titles? ”Sooley” by John Grisham tells the story of Samuel Sooleymon, a seventeen-year-old Sudanese boy who gets the chance of a lifetime when he is invited to the United States to play in a showcase basketball tournament where he is scouted by dozens of college coaches. As he is offered a chance to realize his basketball dream, his homeland is being torn apart by civil war. This book is gut wrenching and powerful.

“Brothers on Three” by Abe Streep is an award winning title about a team coming of age on the Flathead Indian Reservation in the American West, while carrying the hopes and dreams of an entire community with them. Brothers Phil and Will, along with the rest of the team and staff, try to balance the pressures of life on the reservation. Dana Czapnik takes us to New York, New York, 1993, in “The Falconer”. Street-smart seventeen-year-old Lucy Adler is often the only girl on the public basketball courts. She is a smart and tough Jewish-American woman trying to navigate the changing city in which she lives. I think you will find yourself cheering for this character with a huge heart.

Finally, “Dragon Hoops” by Gene Luen Yang is a graphic novel about a men’s varsity team whose goal is to become California State Champions. Once Gene gets to know these young all-stars, he realizes that their story is just as thrilling as anything he has seen on a comic book page. He knows he has to follow this epic tale to its end. What he doesn’t know yet is that this season is not only going to change the Dragons’ lives, but his own life as well.