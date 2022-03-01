March to be designated National Athletic Training Month

Athletic trainer Rob Marshall joked wherever his smartphone is, that’s where his office is located.

It’s easy to see why, as the long-time Columbus High School and Columbus Community Hospital athletic trainer has spent decades in the community helping others. Marshall also does outreach to Clarkson-Leigh and Howells-Dodge schools and is the Mid-America Athletic Trainers Association district director and the National Athletic Trainers board of directors.

Marshall said he enjoys being an athletic trainer because it pairs two of his passions -- athletics and health care.

“I originally started going into (physical therapy) but realized I was never going to make it in a 9 to 5 clinic,” said Marshall, who’s been with CHS since 1995. “I missed being out on the court, on the field. I like that I never get to sit in one spot maybe more than an hour-and-a-half for a game.”

Marshall is just one of several athletic trainers at CCH. The hospital – along with the City of Columbus - is using this month as a way to recognize those in the sports medicine field, like Marshall, for their work both on and off the field.

During the March 7 Columbus City Council meeting, Mayor Jim Bulkley will officially designate this month as National Athletic Training Month.

“I think the athletic trainers in the area work so well with our schools and our kids,” Bulkley said. “Through the hospital’s program, they’ve worked with all the communities around us, not just Columbus. I think it’s great that we get that type of support.”

According to CCH, athletic trainers provide a vital role in helping folks prevent injuries and keeping them active and healthy.

The hospital provides athletic training services to Scotus Central Catholic, Lakeview and Columbus High schools, Central Community College-Columbus and various other athletic departments in the surrounding area.

Marshall said the athletic trainers work across the spectrum with different professions as it can involve working with surgeons or physical therapists on a given case.

"The one who sees the kid every day is generally the athletic trainer because we’re at the schools on a daily basis," he said. "I think being that hub, that center of the health care continuum and get to work with all those different specialties.”

Marshall said he’s enjoyed working in Columbus as it’s one of the few communities that has “a unified health care group.” Marshall also praised the CCH sports medicine team as it's filled with quality professionals.

“It’s rare,” he said. “It’s so wonderful to have and it’s such a blessing for our community.”

Marshall was the one who helped introduce sports medicine to the area. When he first arrived in Columbus, he was the first athletic trainer who stayed in the community. Marshall said there was an athletic trainer before him but didn’t stay for long.

“To get the chance to introduce sports medicine and athletic training to Columbus as a community was important to me,” he said.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

