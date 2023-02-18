In an ever-changing world of high school bands, the Columbus High band and its program curriculum is no different.

One of the more sizable changes that has taken place over the last few years has come under the direction of Band Director Jeff Peabody, and that change is not requiring all band members to join the marching band. Moving forward that change, and others, could have positive impacts on the band’s student numbers as the group continues to bounce back from the impacts of COVID-19.

Peabody took the reigns in 2007 and has opened new doors for high schoolers to participate in band.

“So that caused some stress for some kids because we have a wide variety of diversity of students at Columbus High School, and (for) some of them the marching band, with (its) morning rehearsals at 6:45 a.m. they just can’t make that work,” Peabody said. “So we were telling kids, that if you can’t come at 6:45 a.m., you can’t take band anymore. So we kind of evolved that over the past to where those people who are interested in marching band could take marching band, but you could also sign up for a fall concert band if the mornings weren’t going to work for you.

“While it didn’t seriously affect the numbers of the marching band, it did keep several more students (involved) who many of which turned out to be just really great musicians. Let them continue to be to participate in the band as we move forward, is because that requirement wasn’t there.”

The change of not requiring potential band members to join the marching band came about 12 years ago, according to Peabody, due to the addition of a winter percussion ensemble.

“When we started that up, it was a whole new idea. I only want the kids who really want to be in it to do it. The kids who were interested at that time were extremely excited about it,” Peabody said.

The start of the new percussion ensemble wasn’t without some growing pains. When the group started, they had to share a gym with the many winter sport athletes, and now they have a fluctuating schedule.

“We had to practice and all sorts of odd hours, it was really weird. In order, I told all those students that were interested in time, I said, ‘look, if you really want to do this, then we have to be 100% committed, we have to do some really odd practice sessions.’ We ended up with about 20 kids who were really excited about it,” Peabody said. “When you show up to work, and there’s 20 other people there who are just as excited and just as anxious to work hard as I was.”

That first year, they went on to win in an Omaha circuit competition which opened the eyes of Peabody to what the band program was capable of doing without holding members to marching band. The band also competes in multiple events throughout the winter, including regional competitions in Minnesota and Colorado. The group has finished in the top 10 of each event throughout the years.

“They’re more willing to work at it and put in the effort and it takes to be successful. So why don’t we try and make that change within the marching band as well?” Peabody said. “It turned out really great. The first year we did it, we were marching about 120 kids. When we made the change I think we dropped to like 116, it was really not a significant drop in the numbers in the marching band. Those 116 kids in the marching band — all of them had chosen to be there. They understood what the requirements were and we had a lot more fun.”

Despite only losing a handful of kids from the marching band the concert band would boast about 15-20 in the early years of the change.

The band program’s number of participants would dwindle a bit with the rise of COVID in 2020. The COVID shutdown hurt Peabody’s ability to recruit new students at the end of that year.

The lack of recruiting and the lingering effects of COVID most heavily impacted the marching band the following year and still is impacting numbers within the competitive marching band circuit.

Another change was more recent. The freshmen are now pulled from competitive marching band and participate in a separate band for underclassmen.

“They learn some of the basics on a less time-intensive scale. Between losing some numbers from COVID, and moving freshmen into essentially a JV band now we’re marching that about 90 to 95,” Peabody said.

Overall, the band currently sits at about 135 total members with roughly 20 in the freshman band and similarly around 20 in the concert band.

The concert band is split between two semesters and the students are allowed to sign up for one or both semesters. This is another way that Peabody has given the students ability to choose and look into other interests.

“The high school has some fantastic career paths so they’re having the flexibility to just sign up by semester,” Peabody said. “This has allowed kids who really love being in band, and were really good, to be able to kind of keep (being) involved in it, but also chase down other options. Maybe they have a serious interest in STEM, or they’re interested in the health science academies that are going on. We’ve been able to keep those kids around by having would be chosen by semester.”

Prior to Peabody leading the band program, Marty Antholz was in charge of the Discoverers band. Antholz led the band from 2004 to 2007.

Antholz describes his time as the band director as a “time of transition,” due to the remodeling of the old high school.

For much of Antholz’s time at Columbus, he and his band were forced to take large chunks of time out of their morning practice routine to commute to Glur Park. This travel took about 15 to 30 minutes from the band’s hour and 15 minutes of rehearsal time.

Antholz now works for Apple but still keeps involved with the program volunteering at the marching band festival. He also sees the new changes to the band requirements as a positive.

“I think that that’s the idea just from a business standpoint, if you make one product, then it will do one thing. It will appeal to one set of people,” Antholz said. “The more that you broaden that the more that you become inclusive, the more that you expand what people’s minds might think of when they think of the music program. It’s going to appeal to those different people. So it’s a great thing.”

Antholz estimates there were about 115 total band members per year in his tenure.

“I know that Jeff’s done quite a bit of curricular changes, which would have had an effect on enrollment for band,” Antholz said. “During my time, you had to be in marching band, and you wanted to do jazz band, or concert band, or any of those other things. The whole inclusion and trying to include people in their situations, he was able to pull that off, and it has been very successful with it.”

In the 16 years with Peabody at the helm, the changes have been evident. A switch, that started last year, was giving the band members more choices, and this gave a larger impact on the marching band’s performances during halftime at football games.

When Peabody first took control he would simply purchase music for marching bands from a vendor and have another person write the drills for the band before the summer. At the time, participant numbers would fluctuate as students would be added or leave the program. The new way has been to allow more input from the band members with a theme for the halftime show along with the music being performed.

The new drill writer also works more closely with the team and makes changes when numbers in the band fluctuate.

“Moving this marching band forward here into more of an art presentation rather than just ‘all right, here’s some songs you know,’” Peabody said. “That’s been something that’s been fun to watch evolve with those kids. So we’re gonna continue to move forward with that and see how that all works.

“They’ve been empowered now to make more decisions and to influence the direction we go. Although, that more or less happens, because I’m 48-years-old, and I want to make sure that I get a finger on what the current 16- to an 18-year-old child thinking about what we’re doing so that we can kind of stay relevant to them as well.”