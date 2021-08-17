Related to this story
Katie Wozny wasn’t like other young adults her age. One Christmas she asked her parents not to give her presents. For her mother, Sue Wozny, t…
Lakeview Community Schools spoke out Monday against critical race theory and the Nebraska Department of Education’s health standards, becoming…
Editor's note: "Leaders of Tomorrow" is a weekly series that profiles area youth who are doing good things in the community and leading by exa…
An open house was held at Rodger Hanak's home in Columbus on Friday evening to celebrate some recently-completed home improvement work coordin…
Editor's note: This article previously stated that the Rev. Ross Burkhalter retired from St. Anthony's. It's been updated to show that Burkhal…
Barbara Pillen
After two Cricket Wireless cell phone towers went up recently in Western Nebraska, the business wanted to establish a pair of new locations in…
An idea shared at a recent Nebraska Public Power District meeting would use money made during February’s nationwide cold snap to save customer…
Summertime always includes two things in Nebraska and the city of Columbus - hot, humid weather and road construction.
Students and staff may notice some changes at Lakeview Junior-Senior High School as they return to class next week.