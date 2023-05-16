As the spring weather makes its appearance, produce growers, bakers, crafters and makers have once again begun to take to Frankfort Square for the Columbus Farmers Market every Saturday morning until fall.

For the past two weeks, things have been slowly, but steadily, building as diehard vendors and newer ones attempt to take advantage of the nice weather and sell their wares in Downtown Columbus, according to Shirley Enquist, coordinator of the Columbus Farmers Market. With spring being kinder this past year, she said, options are going to be plentiful.

"We are growing back from the last couple of years. We have many new vendors providing lots of new produce, everything from fresh produce and baked goods of all kinds, we have a wider variety of baked goods than ever before," Shirley said.

Due to the lack of a late spring freeze this year, Shirley said, she and other vendors will have more options for fruit as well, something that isn't available every year. All the produce, she added, is going to be fresh from the farms selling it, which is one of the big reasons people come to the farmers market.

"You can't get it any fresher than if it's been picked the night before, brought in that morning. It's chemical and pesticide-free from some of the farmers and it's supporting the local economy, providing jobs," Shirley said.

Shirley said there are a good number of new vendors this year, not just for produce, but in many categories. The central location for many different types of homemade or homegrown goods, she said, is another big draw for the farmers market as a concept.

"We have a wider variety of crafted items like jewelry, soap and lotion, cutting boards, toy trucks, jewelry boxes," Shirley said. "It's convenience for the customer. If they have to come here (Looking Glass Farms in Monroe) and get chicken, Bellwood for their grass-fed beef and Shelby for their baked pies, it's just not going to happen."

One of those newer vendors, Latoya Enquist, Shirley's daughter-in-law, took to the farmers market as a place to sell her cupcakes from a mobile business called Bake-Up Artist.

"It's just my way to get my name out there. I've been doing pop-ups everywhere and Shirley, my mother-in-law, was like 'you should go to the farmers market.' I had just got the trailer and it's a good way to advertise," Latoya said.

Another new vendor, Shawn Vanderpool of Uncle Shawn's Garden, said the community of the farmers market has been great. Even as a complete newcomer, he said, he felt welcome bringing his lettuce and peppers to the table with 10-year veteran businesses in the same space.

"I feel like the farmers market levels the playing field for everyone, you're there with people who've been there for 11 years," Vanderpool said. "It's a lot easier entry versus restaurants or distributors where you need that extra licensing and it's an easy way to get into farming, it's a great community."

This year, things are a little different in another regard as well, Shirley said, as SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) users can redeem those credits at the farmers market this year, Shirley said. They simply have to inquire with her at the market, she will give them the tokens to take to eligible food vendors, and at the end those vendors can redeem their tokens with her.

"I thought about doing it before but it's a lot of stuff to put together," Shirley said. "We'll see how it goes this year."

The farmers market is held every Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to noon from May to October. A Thursday night farmers market will also be held every Thursday from June to August from 5-7 p.m.