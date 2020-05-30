Mary Young: A Raider through and through

He was the one there early on when, after a loss at Hastings College, she broke down in the parking lot because of a loss. He was the one that always tried to soften the blow for a coach and an athlete who took every loss hard. He was the only parent she had left after her mother passed away in 2001.

Before the 2014 season, he too passed and left a gaping hole in Young's heart. Her team joined her in the grieving process and brought her through to the other side.

That was her 20th season and the one she thought might be her last. When it was over, a fifth-place finish after a loss to the eventual national champion, her mind was quickly changed.

“They were great young people, and they held me together, and when that ends you just think, ‘Well, now what?’ Young said. "They didn’t really do anything besides be themselves. But that was just what I needed; I needed them and who they were. Who could walk away from that?"

Reinvention

Young was again planning on one more year leading the volleyball program when Gutierrez decided to step away. She began considering one day taking the AD job four or five years earlier. While she wanted another season on the bench, the timing was right.