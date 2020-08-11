Mask Matters: Columbus mayor, health officials talk COVID-19

“Wearing masks and other appropriate face coverings help control the spread, and limit the impact of COVID-19. This fact has been known and clearly communicated for several months,” the statement reads.

The ECDHD statement acknowledges that some people feel mask use infringes on their personal rights and believe it prevents the country from getting back to normal.

But, as other health officials maintain, mask use may actually help the country get back on track faster.

According to an Aug. 8 press release from Columbus Community Hospital (CCH), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield said mask use has been shown to help reduce cases in areas where the positive COVID-19 test rate is above 10% – in other words, areas like Nebraska.

The Aug. 8 release from CCH also urged people to use masks and practice social distancing.

In Columbus, ECDHD has been instrumental in organizing health screenings at local businesses and offices.

“The health checks themselves have been an individual item by a building or a company," Bulkley said. "We have never at City Hall done health checks on people coming in. We have asked for masks; we have not required it."