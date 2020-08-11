Mask Matters: Columbus mayor, health officials talk COVID-19

Mask use is widely recommended by local and national health experts, but the East-Central District Health Department (ECDHD) has said it has linked a number of new cases to large events with low mask use.
ECDHD Chief Public Health Officer Chuck Sepers said in an Aug. 10 press release that East-Central has traced a number of new cases back to large events with many unmasked attendees.
“Through contact tracing, ECDHD has learned of a number of birthday parties, weddings, and funerals where people did not wear masks or practice social distancing. Such events are the primary reason the ECDHD counties have continued to see a total of 25-40 new cases per week for the last month or more,” Sepers said.
Columbus Mayor Jim Bulkley said he believes masks help slow the spread of COVID-19.
“And anything we can show helps right now is worth doing, if we can,” Bulkley said.
Bulkley said he thinks mask use is up in Columbus overall, based on what he’s seen around town. He expects mask use to grow as fall gets closer.
“I think our businesses have done a good job of recommending it and asking people to do it and most people have followed through,” Bulkley said.
ECDHD has a statement on its website encouraging mask use.
“Wearing masks and other appropriate face coverings help control the spread, and limit the impact of COVID-19. This fact has been known and clearly communicated for several months,” the statement reads.
The ECDHD statement acknowledges that some people feel mask use infringes on their personal rights and believe it prevents the country from getting back to normal.
But, as other health officials maintain, mask use may actually help the country get back on track faster.
According to an Aug. 8 press release from Columbus Community Hospital (CCH), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield said mask use has been shown to help reduce cases in areas where the positive COVID-19 test rate is above 10% – in other words, areas like Nebraska.
The Aug. 8 release from CCH also urged people to use masks and practice social distancing.
In Columbus, ECDHD has been instrumental in organizing health screenings at local businesses and offices.
“The health checks themselves have been an individual item by a building or a company," Bulkley said. "We have never at City Hall done health checks on people coming in. We have asked for masks; we have not required it."
Meanwhile, health screenings recently stopped at the Platte County Courthouse. The Columbus Family YMCA is still doing health checks at the door, though, and many big box stores like Walmart have started requiring mask use.
On Thursday night, Columbus Public Schools held a Facebook live event about health precautions for the upcoming school year. The live stream included a section about mask use, which CPS will be requiring.
CPS will be able to provide some masks but recommends that students have five masks – one for each weekday.
At Scotus Central Catholic, masks will be required when social distancing is not possible. Face coverings will be required for all students and staff at Lakeview Community Schools.
As school starts back up again, parents may be concerned about how children will react to masks. A July 8 article in the Omaha World-Herald, a sister publication of The Telegram, stated the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends kids over the age of 2 wear a mask.
In that article, Dr. Melissa St. Germain, a pediatrician with Children’s Physicians and president of the Nebraska Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, recommended parents cover children 2 or younger with a blanket in their car seat while in public.
For older kids, modeling will be important, St. Germain said.
The City of Columbus has not put a mask mandate in place and, according to Bulkley, won’t.
“Legally, I can’t make a mask mandate. I actually just got done answering an email to a concerned citizen yesterday. I had to detail all of that to them, that it’s not in my power to be able to do that," Bulkley said.
Bulkley said he's doing his best to show leadership and set an example, but that's about all he can do.
"And finally, I think if you tell people this is a great way to see that we might be able to watch some Husker football, they'll mask up! I laugh about it but it is true. Those are the kinds of things that will drive people to take those steps," Bulkley said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
