Serving as Platte County’s chief public defender for 14 years wasn’t something Tim Matas had envisioned for himself when graduating from law school in 2008.

Matas, who had been considering civil practice, took a job as deputy public defender in Platte County that same year, as there hadn’t been many jobs available, Columbus was close to Lincoln and the position would allow him to see a lot of courtroom time.

“I never really thought that I would end up spending this much time as a public defender until I started here. Once I started as public defender, after about a month, I realized that I really loved the day-to-day courtroom interactions and helping people who didn't have the means to help themselves,” Matas said. “That's probably the most important thing (that) I actually learned about myself during that period – my desire to help people.”

Matas has announced his resignation as public defender, which is effective April 29. However, he’ll still be serving the Columbus community as he’ll be joining the general practice law firm Stratton, DeLay, Doele, Carlson, Buettner and Stover, which has offices in Norfolk and Columbus.

Matas will be staffing the firm’s Columbus office and starts his new position on May 1. He said he’ll mainly be working in Columbus but the firm serves surrounding counties as well.

“I am really excited to add my criminal law experience to the portfolio but also to learn and expand my practice areas into other things,” Matas said. “The vast majority of my work has been criminal defense, and I'm really looking forward to reaching out to other areas and to help bring more services to Columbus in the areas of estate planning and family law.”

As a child, Matas lived in McCook for a time before his family moved to Chapman, Kansas, where he attended high school. He received an undergraduate degree in political science at the University of Nebraska and then worked for a couple of years as a legal assistant for the Attorney General’s Office. He said he had been enjoying that type of work when his sister suggested going to law school and he attended Nebraska.

Matas started at the Platte County Public Defender’s Office in 2008, under Sam Bethune. When Bethune left to take a job as York County’s public defender in 2010, Matas was appointed as chief public defender. He’s held that role ever since.

“Our Constitution provides that everybody is entitled to an attorney whether they can afford one or not, and so our job is to provide that service to them,” Matas said. “I think that we have done a really good job in my time here of providing quality legal services to people even though it's not done on a private hire basis.”

The people he’s worked with in the public defender’s office have always been dedicated and very good at their jobs, he added.

“I think that the people of Columbus and of Platte County have been really well served by the quality of attorneys that we've had in this office,” he said.

There are two full-time deputy public defenders plus Matas, along with two full-time support staff. Previously there had been one full-time deputy but, Matas noted, a few years ago it got to the point where more help was needed due to scheduling and a higher number of felony cases versus misdemeanors.

“The balance has been going more toward felonies in the last few years,” Matas said. “Of course felonies are cases that are more serious, they involve the possibility of prison time. As such, they require more time and attention than your run-of-the-mill misdemeanor case does.”

Lindsay Meister, a paralegal at the public defender’s office, said she’s known Matas since 2010.

“He's open, willing to listen. He's been a great boss,” Meister said. “He's been great with clients, he’s always been diligent and works hard for his clients.”

Matas stepping down as public defender will not only be a loss to the office but also to the community, Meister added.

Meister said that while Matas will still work in Columbus, the job of a public defender is unique in that they have to have a passion for what they do.

“Some of the clients are difficult because a lot of times you're dealing with people that are at their worst or have what's going on in their life not a positive experience,” Meister said. “You have to be patient and willing to work for them, even though they might be upset with us.”

Matas cited his office continually pushing to provide the services that their clients need as an accomplishment he’s most proud of.

There can be a negative perception of public defenders on TV and movies, often seeming overworked and underpowered. Public defenders are, for the most part, dedicated and knowledgeable, he added.

“Our experience stacks up very well against, I would say, any private practitioner just because of the amount of time that we have to spend and the number of cases that we get,” Matas said. “…Because we have so many cases, we see so many more different things than your normal general practitioner would.”

Matas called the last 14 years a great experience and one he’ll always appreciate.

“I've gotten a lot of courtroom experience. I've met a lot of people,” Matas said. “I have worked under several different judges, including Judge Steinke and Judge Skorupa, who obviously recently retired, but also Judge Bergevin and Judge Kracl. A lot of other judges from the district have come in at different times and I've worked for them too. It's been very enlightening and it's been very rewarding. I will always think fondly of my time here.”

Matas, who is married with three children, is also involved in the community, serving on the Columbus Public Library Board and as a choir director at Peace Lutheran Church. He serves in some professional organizations as well.

In his free time, Matas said he is a trombone player and singer in the Columbus Jazz Orchestra and enjoys golfing, bowling and helping coach his kids’ sporting activities.

“I have loved serving as public defender for the last 14 years, but this opportunity just seemed like the right thing at the right time,” Matas said.