Match made in heaven: Dahls reflect on love story before Valentine's Day

Kristin’s parents had moved to Columbus, and the couple would go on walks and get to know each other while they were in the area to see them.

“We’d always go to the park,” Taylor said. “That’s where I proposed to her. So it just kind of meant a lot to be in that same spot where we kind of shared a couple memories.”

In 2016, Kristin and Taylor were married in a church in his hometown.

“It rained on our wedding day,” Kristin said. “But other than that, it went off without a hitch. I mean, it was a really beautiful ceremony.”

Although Kristin enjoyed her job in Lincoln, she had family in Columbus and Taylor had family in the area. Plus, she was working hours which she said wouldn’t be ideal for having a baby, 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.

She started a position at Columbus Community Hospital in October 2017. They moved to Columbus in 2018. Later, in September 2019, Taylor got a job in Columbus at Scotus Central Catholic as communications director.

They were elated when they found out they were going to have a baby.