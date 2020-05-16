Maximus awaits full reopening with fresh look

It was done primarily because it was needed but also because it gave the Reeders a way to keep much of their staff employed. The two bars/restaurants have a staff of about 22 people between seven or eight downtown and the rest at Maximus.

The Payroll Protection Program that was passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump in March has helped fill some of the gaps without regular business income. The Reeders applied for and received the loan the first time it was offered.

“It was one of those things where we’ve put in more time in the last six weeks that you never could have gotten done unless you shut down any other time," Cory said. "The staff was willing and able to do it; they helped; we kept them on the payroll. Those kinds of things helped for some of them.

“...We’ve been kicking it around for a couple of years. Then it became, ‘Well, we haven’t got anything else to do.’"

Between wait staff, cooks and food runners, there were many days six or seven employees were helping out.

All of the work was led by Keri, who had the vision.