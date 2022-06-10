May growing season kick started Quail reopening

Had you asked Public Property Director Doug Moore or Head PGA Professional Brent McGrew in late April, they might have admitted the June target date was looking more and more unlikely. A winter without snow plus windy conditions through the start of spring combined to make the picture a bleak one for an expected reopening for Quail Run.

Yet, when the sun comes Saturday morning on the back 11 holes, Quail will be ready to welcome players for the first time in more than 1,000 days.

The City of Columbus announced in a press released May 31 that Quail Run would open back up at it's normal 18-hole layout on June 11. Lynette's Dance Studio has an event already scheduled for Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and any remaining tee times later in the day will likely be filled by the time the Telegram hits newsstands on Saturday morning.

At least, that would be a safe assumption at this point, McGrew said on Friday afternoon. It's not a scenario he saw possible just about six weeks ago.

It was about time, he said, that Columbus and Quail run caught a break.

"If I was a gambling man, I wouldn't have given it 10% to be open this Saturday," McGrew said. "It's amazing what happened in May; it really started taking off. We couldn't have asked for a worse winter or a worse spring, but we've got some good growing weather here at the end."

The historic flooding that crept in then rolled over the course the morning of March 14, 2019, deposited over 1 million yards of sand on the portion of the course south of the levee. Tens of millions of gallons of water in the irrigation lake had to be removed, dozens of trees native to the area and others that had floated onto the grounds had to be carried away and hundreds of sprinkler heads were either destroyed or damaged.

Through previous work with FEMA for damaged trees on the course in 2016, Columbus sought a similar partnership with the agency for covering the cost of the repairs.

It took some time for that process to work out due to the vast amount of damage inflicted across the state. Those whose homes, farms and businesses were affected, naturally, took priority over a golf course.

Once it was resolved, FEMA agreed to pay 75% of what was planned to be a $2 million project. Thus far, the city hasn't received any of that money, but Moore said that's only a matter of time now that the course is ready to re-open.

"We haven't received anything from FEMA yet in regards to the golf course because they will not reimburse anything until the project is totally complete," Moore said. "We've received some funds for other things like road repair and other things for the flood, but nothing yet for the golf course."

Thus far, Columbus has paid Landscapes $1.235 million and owe about $137,000 on retainer and final expenses. The rest of the approximate $628,000 has to do with other expenses such as hauling away sand. Still, with those figured in, Moore said the total project comes in a little under the $2 million expected price tag.

Cleanup began later in 2019, an assessment of the damage was completed by construction and development firm Landscapes Unlimited then decisions were made about how to proceed. Mayor Jim Bulkley and the city council agreed on a restoration option rather than buying land north of the levee for a new 18-hole format or redesigning the course down to a scaled-back nine-hole version.

Landscapes was awarded the contract and began cleaning up, repairing and reseeding the course alongside superintendent Keith Kline and his staff. When work was completed last fall, it had advanced to the point of setting an opening date for this spring. Then the weather failed to cooperate and looked to provide another hurdle.

It remained that way until the past month. In the previous four weeks, life on the course has improved at an exponential rate.

"Within the last three weeks is when things really started to get going," he said. "Eighty-percent of it was pretty good and growing well, but there was some that wasn't taking. In the last two to three weeks, even in the last four to five days we've seen a lot more growth in areas around the greens."

A combination of input from Landscapes and Moore's staff were the ones that made the decision for this Saturday.

"We had some timely rains and it got warm, so things started to grow," Moore said. "We've had some good rain, and Landscapes is, basically, done with their work. They've got everything seeded and all that stuff. Now, it's just about time and growth."

There are still some areas required better growth that will be marked, and players on carts will be required to stick to the cart path. It's what McGrew calls a soft opening. He's already thinking of ideas for a grand re-opening this fall.

"We're excited about it, no doubt," he said. "It's been a long time getting back there, but people are ready for this."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.