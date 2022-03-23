Mayor declares March as Problem Gambling Awareness Month

With March Madness kicking off last week and an incoming casino project coming to Columbus, Mayor Jim Bulkley said a recent proclamation couldn’t be more timely.

During Monday’s Columbus City Council meeting, Bulkley read a proclamation declaring March 2022 as Problem Gambling Awareness Month.

The month marks more importance as compared to previous years as Columbus will soon be the home of Harrah's Columbus Racing and Casino. Last year, Columbus Exposition and Racing, Inc. (CER) announced a partnership with Caesars Entertainment, Inc. and Harrah’s. Caesars is a casino and hotel entertainment company that owns the Harrah’s casino brand.

“We are privileged (that they are) coming to our town, a facility that is in the gaming business,” the mayor said. “I think one of the things that Caesars finds extremely important is to be aware of problems in gambling.”

The project will be highlighted with a 1-mile horse racing surface, a 40,000 square-foot-casino and sportsbook with over 400 slot machines and 20 table games.

Meanwhile, the proclamation read, “Our community is home to individuals and families adversely affected by problem gambling. And compulsive gambling is often hidden from family members, social services and health professionals.

“Compulsive gambling often occurs in combination with other disorders such as chemical dependency and depression. And it is important to raise awareness of warning signs of compulsive gamblers and connect them with professional help.”

Caesars Entertainment Regional Vice President A.J. Baker - who also handles government relations for Caesars - was on hand to receive the proclamation. He also spoke to council, saying Caesars operates under “a code of commitment.”

“That is a commitment to employees, our communities which we operate (from) and our customers,” Baker said. “This (proclamation) falls right in line with particular customers who may end up having a problem. It’s something we have recognized.”

Baker said the company is one of the first that has designated funding and created advertisements to where anyone could get help from gambling.

The casino project has begun to take shape recently after Convergence, LLC – the overall developer - unveiled plans for the Harrah's Columbus Racing and Casino to the Columbus Planning Commission.

According to schematics and art work, the gaming facility consists of 62,000 square feet, sports bar, a gastro-pub restaurant and sports book, as previously reported by The Columbus Telegram. The casino floor will be covered with hundreds of slots and electronic games along the walls and interior sections while table games can be found in the middle of the floor.

On the east side of the casino are the sportsbook and restaurant, Brew Brothers. The eatery will have seating for over 100 inside and 75 more on an outside dining terrace. Also on the casino floor, toward the north side, will be the Wishbones Bar.

Baker told the council that Caesars is looking forward to becoming part of the community.

“Thanks a lot for the proclamation recognizing March as Problem Gaming (Awareness) Month,” he said.

