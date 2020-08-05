McDonald's holds school fundraiser

“It was different for them, obviously, trying to do everything online but I think kids can adapt pretty well to it,” Hall said. “As, I guess, all of us have with Zoom meetings and everything else that we have to do now.”

Hall’s stores have been doing pretty well this year.

“We haven’t really had to cut anybody’s hours much, we never let anybody go, everybody kept their job,” he said.

It has been a little difficult, Hall added.

“McDonald’s as a whole nation, we have kind of more of a limited menu just to help our speeds. Our drive-throughs are the only thing that are open right now. You can get take out I guess and to go but you can’t sit down in our dining rooms,” Hall said. “So I mean pretty much 95% of our business is drive-through right now so we’re just kind of laser-focused on the drive-through.”

Hall saw a drop-off in a way when people were scared to go out, but now it’s bounced back.

“I think people are more comfortable with drive-through, with the touch-less kind of drive-through, not having to be face-to-face with other people and all of my employees wear gloves and masks,” he said. “We have the barriers up.”