McDuffee to open Regina's Kitchen

Those missing Regina McDuffee’s locally famous chicken salad will only have to wait another month, as she'll be opening a deli-type restaurant in the former Grandma’s Kitchen.

Having worked at the deli at Tooley’s Drug & Home Care in downtown Columbus for the last three years, opening her own business wasn’t part of McDuffee’s plans.

“My plan was, when this whole COVID stuff happened, to go back to Tooley’s,” McDuffee said.

But, the deli at Tooley’s is closed and McDuffee said she was told that it may not reopen. An official at Tooley’s told the Telegram that they haven’t yet decided on the future of the deli.

Just a few hours after hearing about Tooley's, McDuffee heard from a friend that Janet Liss wouldn’t be reopening Grandma’s Kitchen, 2402 13th St.

Things happened quickly after that, with McDuffee speaking to Liss the next day and then looking at the space and securing financing. The entire process took less than a week, which took place about three weeks ago.

Although McDuffee’s new establishment, to be called Regina’s Kitchen, will be housed where Grandma’s Kitchen was, it will be a completely different venture than Liss’ business.