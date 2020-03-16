McNeil and Visitors Bureau, a perfect fit

Katy McNeil was, in a way, already doing her current job before she ever knew it.
McNeil and her husband, Brady, moved to Columbus five years ago from Ames, Iowa, and, just a few months later, were welcoming foreign exchange students into their household at the urging of a friend.
Almost instantly, she had to transform from Nebraska newcomer to local expert.
She's doing the same now, though in a much more public way as the new Platte County Convention & Visitors Bureau Director. McNeil is entering just her third week on the job after almost five years as an administrative assistant for the chief administrator at ESU 7.
She's been familiarizing herself with local attractions and history, starting to build relationships with her advisory board and filling her head with ideas on how to make Platte County a destination not only for outsiders but for locals as well.
"I’m a perpetual tourist. So, when I go somewhere, I’m looking for exciting things to do in that area," McNeil said during a recent interview. "…When I heard about (the job), it just kind of sounded like a perfect fit."
McNeil is taking over for Deb Loseke after 14 years at the helm. The position was an extension of the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce under Loseke's leadership. Since she left, the Platte County Board of Supervisors has rolled the position under their management as a combination of filling chamber, city and county needs.
Loseke stepped down on March 1 but will remain available to McNeil for training she begins to mold the directorship into her vision.
"She’s going to hit the ground running and bring a fresh perspective to a lot of things we can do in our community and surrounding areas," Convention & Visitors Bureau Advisory Committee member Jennifer Wurdeman said. "We’re excited about that."
McNeil grew up in Vermont and earned her undergraduate degree in Maine. As a "perpetual tourist" she and her husband have visited such places as Montreal, Jamaica and Daytona. As part of the foreign exchange student program, she has had opportunities to visit students back home.
She took one specific trip to Vietnam to do just that.
"When I go somewhere, or I move some place, I want to find the things that make that place feel like home for me," McNeil said. "The first few months here were quiet. I hadn’t made a lot of connections yet. But I was looking for a young professionals group, sports teams to be a part of, a gym to join. Those type of things are what I look for in a community."
McNeil has since found membership on sand volleyball teams, in a church congregation, joined several service organizations and even been chair and co-chair of Columbus Days.
For those in the community that have been part of the surrounding area for decades, much of that can be taken for granted, or in many cases, unknown.
Granted, Columbus isn't large by comparison, but McNeil still required GPS on her phone for a while when she arrived. She recalls going over the viaduct maybe five times the same day and feeling lost. Once she no longer needed that technological assistance, Columbus began to feel like home.
But Columbus is only part of the Platte County story, McNeil said. In a county with more than 33,000 residents and 641 square miles, there's experiences aplenty.
"There’s a lot of opportunity people don’t think about. They think about going to Lincoln or Omaha versus sticking around here and finding out what’s going on," she said. "We’re looking to change that. We want to make Platte County a destination or a place you think about."
For Columbus folks, as well as other county residents, McNeil said there's more to the area than the obvious Pawnee Plunge and Higgins Memorial. More service organizations are available than are probably known, park and trail space is abundant and camping opportunities exist in more places than just Lake North.
As she has begun researching other county communities, she's discovered several interest groups that few may be aware of. As she begins to make the position her own, she'd like to utilize social media to highlight those groups.
McNeil would also like to find "more of me" in county communities outside Columbus to provide a pipeline of information about events and groups in their town.
That could potentially mean a weekly video series highlighting these people and events.
For those outside the county boundaries, it's all about spending the night in one of the area's hotels, motels or campgrounds.
Certain youth activities already attract visiting families for the weekend. The next step is increasing those events and creating other reasons to come to Platte County.
"Those sports activities, they bring in tournaments and groups that increase overnight stays, which, we can then take those dollars and invest them back into the community to improve the quality of life. I think it’s all tied together," McNeil said. "The goal is to increase the overnight stays so we can invest in the community and improve the facilities we have."
Platte County began a lodging tax in early 2015 for a 2-percent rate increase on hotels, motels and campgrounds. That money goes into a visitor improvement fund to enhance the area's attractions.
But of course, there are also tour groups and conventions that don't necessarily require an overnight stay.
McNeil and the bureau can help with that as well, doing everything from printing up name tags, assisting with registration, leading tours, creating itineraries and negotiating on behalf of groups for hotel rates and packages.
"I think one of our goals is to educate not only us as a committee with our new director in place, but our community that, if you have a conference or a convention or something you want to bring to Columbus, we have someone who can make that happen," Wuredeman said. "We have some funds available to help you with the marketing to bring people to Columbus, and we have a lot of already established hotels and we have a brand new one that sets to open here very soon."
Maybe the most exciting part of McNeil's new job is the timing. Columbus has grown as fast as it ever has in terms of population rate, economic growth, job opportunities, housing and new businesses open and ready or in the planning and building stage.
"The opportunity is at our feet however we want to take this and run with it, and that’s exactly what we’ll do," Wurdeman said. "The thing I like about Katy is, one of the first things she said was, once she got to Columbus, was the people are really what kept her here. She just jumped into our community."
Whether you're single or with a family, live in Platte County for years or new to the area, a local or a visitor, McNeil said there's something for you.
"I think there’s a lot here that people don’t realize is here," she said. "They think of Nebraska and a lot of the Midwest area as fly-over area. But there’s a lot of good resources, great people, good work ethic and more to see than what you can see out of a plane window or a bus."