McNeil and Visitors Bureau, a perfect fit

"I think one of our goals is to educate not only us as a committee with our new director in place, but our community that, if you have a conference or a convention or something you want to bring to Columbus, we have someone who can make that happen," Wuredeman said. "We have some funds available to help you with the marketing to bring people to Columbus, and we have a lot of already established hotels and we have a brand new one that sets to open here very soon."

Maybe the most exciting part of McNeil's new job is the timing. Columbus has grown as fast as it ever has in terms of population rate, economic growth, job opportunities, housing and new businesses open and ready or in the planning and building stage.

"The opportunity is at our feet however we want to take this and run with it, and that’s exactly what we’ll do," Wurdeman said. "The thing I like about Katy is, one of the first things she said was, once she got to Columbus, was the people are really what kept her here. She just jumped into our community."

Whether you're single or with a family, live in Platte County for years or new to the area, a local or a visitor, McNeil said there's something for you.

"I think there’s a lot here that people don’t realize is here," she said. "They think of Nebraska and a lot of the Midwest area as fly-over area. But there’s a lot of good resources, great people, good work ethic and more to see than what you can see out of a plane window or a bus."

