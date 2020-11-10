Meals for veterans taking place Wednesday

Although the traditional Veterans Day assembly held at area schools won’t be taking place this year, free meals for veterans will still be taking place in Columbus.
The annual assembly rotated among area high schools had been slated to be held at Scotus Central Catholic this year but was canceled due to Directed Health Measures (DHMs) in effect at that time limited seating to 50% occupancy.
Jerry Chlopek, organizer of the yearly veterans meal, said that meal will still take place, though Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Monday that indoor venues will now be limited to 25% percent occupancy. The new DHMs go into effect Wednesday.
“We have limited seating in the canteen and in the hall, there’ll be a little over 100 that can be in the hall,” Chlopek said.
Meals consisting of hot beef sandwiches will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Columbus VFW, 2720 23rd St. Veterans can choose to eat the meal at the VFW or a new carryout option.
Dave Oppliger, a member of the committee that plans the event, said he believes that helpers would be wearing masks and handing the meals to those wanting to do carryout, but noted plans have been constantly changing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Once we get there, we will get it organized a bit more,” Oppliger said. “Hour by hour, we’re changing everything.”
Oppliger said that the raffle will still be held, though organizers haven’t sold as many tickets this year due to not being able to be out in the community as much. Raffle winners will be contacted via the information put down on the raffle ticket.
“The community is very good about donating to us,” he said.
All four veterans organizations in Columbus are involved with planning the annual meal. Chlopek has been serving on the committee for 10 or 12 years.
Both Chlopek and Oppliger are veterans, with Chlopek involved with the VFW and Oppliger being affiliated with the American Legion.
“I served in the Marine Corps from 1964 to ’66 and I was in Vietnam. Then I was in the Army Reserve from 1975 to 2002 and I was in Desert Storm,” Chlopek said.
Oppliger, who served in the Army during Desert Storm and is retired from the Amy Reserve, added that having the free meal for veterans on Veterans Day is a long-standing tradition in the Columbus community. He remembers the meal taking place in the 1960s when his father served in WWII.
“It was just to honor the veterans of Platte County,” he said, noting that it’s also a social gathering for those who served to be united with others who served as well to share stories and memories.
Veterans have more than just one meal to look forward to on Wednesday.
Columbus' Hy-Vee, 3010 23rd St., will be having a Veterans Day breakfast this year via curbside pick up, confirmed Store Manager Casey Schwarting in an email Monday.
"Pickup will be located just outside our dining room doors west of the store from 6 a.m. - 10 a.m.," Schwarting said, in the email. "This is one of my favorite days of the year, giving back to the men and women who have given so much to all of us."
Previously known as Armistice Day, according to va.gov, Veterans Day is celebrated on Nov. 11 as that is when an armistice – a temporary cessation of hostilities – between the Allied Nations and Germany went into effect “on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month.”
Oppliger said that WWI veterans had been recognized on Armistice Day but, after the occurrence of WWII and the Korean War, the name of the holiday was changed to Veterans Day.
“It gives them a chance to kind of be recognized,” Oppliger said.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
