Meals for veterans taking place Wednesday

Oppliger said that the raffle will still be held, though organizers haven’t sold as many tickets this year due to not being able to be out in the community as much. Raffle winners will be contacted via the information put down on the raffle ticket.

“The community is very good about donating to us,” he said.

All four veterans organizations in Columbus are involved with planning the annual meal. Chlopek has been serving on the committee for 10 or 12 years.

Both Chlopek and Oppliger are veterans, with Chlopek involved with the VFW and Oppliger being affiliated with the American Legion.

“I served in the Marine Corps from 1964 to ’66 and I was in Vietnam. Then I was in the Army Reserve from 1975 to 2002 and I was in Desert Storm,” Chlopek said.

Oppliger, who served in the Army during Desert Storm and is retired from the Amy Reserve, added that having the free meal for veterans on Veterans Day is a long-standing tradition in the Columbus community. He remembers the meal taking place in the 1960s when his father served in WWII.

“It was just to honor the veterans of Platte County,” he said, noting that it’s also a social gathering for those who served to be united with others who served as well to share stories and memories.