MEANT TO BE: Beiermann's love for helping others started in childhood

Mother Nature might need to be thanked for jump-starting Krista Beiermann’s love affair for health care.

Beiermann was only 16-years-old and living in her hometown of Osceola one day when inclement weather forced the cancellation of school and planned Halloween activities.

“There was a snowstorm, a blizzard. So I was going to stay home and had planned to enjoy the day watching movies and then our power went out,” Beiermann recalled. “We lived out in the country – so we had no power, no electricity.”

Her father was a handyman and mother was a bedmaker at the local nursing home at that time, so her parents explained to her how a lot of the staff there was having trouble getting to and from work due to the weather. In light of being short-staffed, they asked their daughter to step up. She admittedly went at first because she wanted out of the cold, but, something happened.

“It was cold, so I was very anxious to get out of the house and go someplace warm and I didn’t know what to expect. They (parents) made me go, but the residents and the staff at the nursing home were great,” she said. “I definitely thought it was something I could do and love.”

She was hooked.