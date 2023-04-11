Platte County Sheriff’s Office
April 7
12:10 a.m., burglar alarm audible; false alarm
1:06 a.m., motorist assist; vehicle marked and tagged
1:55 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
7:37 a.m., diabetic; patient treated, transported by EMS
10:33 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:59 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
12:11 p.m., sick, welfare check; patient treated, transported by EMS
12:24 p.m., theft; information
1:55 pm., motor vehicle accident hit & run; traffic accident report
2:23 p.m., traffic stop; arrest, report taken, written warning
3:19 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:25 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:51 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
3:57 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:29 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury, drug paraphernalia, drugs, DUI; arrest, citation issued, EMS and transport, tow report
6:00 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
6:16 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
6:23 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
6:35 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
9:22 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:36 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:51 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:52 p.m., suspicious; GOA/UATL
10:00 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
10:39 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
10:53 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken
11:05 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
Citations
5:52 p.m., Wendy Santillan; DUI-drug-1st offense
Arrests
5:52 p.m., Wendy Santillan; DUI-drug-1st offense
April 8
12:38 a.m., noise; GOA/UATL
1:46 a.m., reckless driver; no action taken
2:02 a.m., sick; patient treated, released without transport
4:00 a.m., noise; unfounded
5:50 a.m., burglar alarm audible; building secure
11:23 a.m., traffic control; no action taken
12:07 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
1:24 p.m., suspicious vehicle; no action taken
1:35 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:01 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:19 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:23 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:30 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken
2:42 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:50 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued, verbal warning
2:53 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:20 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:24 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:31 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:57 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken
4:02 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:12 p.m., motorist assist; assignment completed/settled by contact
4:44 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:49 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:10 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:13 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:32 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
6:03 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
6:22 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
6:32 p.m., traffic stop; written warning, correction card
6:56 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
7:44 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
7:44 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
7:52 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
7:54 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:21 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:22 p.m., suspicious person; GOA/UATL
8:51 p.m., traffic stop; written warning, citation issued
9:00 p.m., motorist assist; handled by officer/deputy
9:28 p.m., voluntary contact; no action taken
9:38 p.m., traffic stop, driving under suspension/revocation; arrest, tow report
10:59 p.m., reckless driver, traffic stop; citation issued, written warning
Citations
12:13 p.m., Gwynn Sliva; speeding 16-20 MPH county/state
Arrests
No arrests were made.
April 9
12:16 a.m., traffic stop; written warning, citation issued
1:16 a.m., welfare check; no action taken
1:17 a.m., welfare check; no action taken
1:31 a.m., welfare check; no action taken
1:35 a.m., traffic stop; arrest, tow report
4:14 a.m., welfare check; referred to partner agency, report taken
10:41 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
12:38 p.m., motorist assist; unfounded
1:07 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:20 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
1:34 p.m., traffic stop, driving under suspension/revocation; arrest, tow report
2:00 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:05 p.m., fire brush, assist other agency, traffic control; fire control or extinguishment, assistance
2:18 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
2:18 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:40 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:54 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:59 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:01 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:13 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:19 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:25 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken
3:26 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
3:31 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued, written warning
4:35 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:41 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:49 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:57 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:13 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
6:04 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
6:15 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
6:15 p.m., vandalism; report taken
6:37 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
6:43 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
6:54 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
7:01 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
7:06 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued, written warning
7:59 p.m., threats; citation issued
10:39 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:54 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken
11:10 p.m., traffic stop, DUI; assistance, arrest, citation issued
11:13 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:42 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
Citations
No citations were made.
Arrests
No arrests were made.