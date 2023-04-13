Platte County Sheriff’s Office
April 11
9:20 a.m., suicide, welfare check; report taken, patient dead at scene-no EMS transport, referred to partner agency
10:16 a.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report
12:52 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:10 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken
1:31 p.m., voluntary contact, traffic stop, driving under suspension/revocation; arrest
3:12 p.m., motorist assist; no action taken
3:14 p.m., reckless driver; referred to partner agency
3:47 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
5:23 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; citation issued, traffic accident report
7:11 p.m., wildlife; handled by officer/deputy
7:43 p.m., motor vehicle accident hit and run; no action taken
7:57 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:29 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:18 p.m., welfare check; GOA/UATL
9:44 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
