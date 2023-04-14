Platte County Sheriff’s Office
April 12
1:42 a.m., alarm unk; alarm malfunction
6:51 a.m., hazmat; fires, rescues and hazardous conditions
10:07 a.m., motorist assist; handle by officer/deputy
10:55 a.m., lost property; handled by officer/deputy
1:36 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:51 p.m., harassment; referred to partner agency
2:08 p.m., traffic hazard; GOA/UATL
3:09 p.m., disable vehicle; assistance
3:38 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:10 p.m., welfare check, HHS intake; handled by officer/deputy
9:07 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:38 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:57 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:34 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
11:42 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
Citations
11:52 p.m., Thyago Lovet Llorente; speeding 36+ MPH county/state
Arrests
No arrests were made.