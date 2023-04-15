Platte County Sheriff’s Office
April 13
12:17 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:31 a.m., drugs; handled by officer/deputy, property seized or found
5:55 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
7:39 a.m., hazmat, motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report
10:52 a.m., fraud/forgery; report taken
12:58 p.m., speak to officer; information
2:00 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:11 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:20 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:27 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:40 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:22 p.m., motorist assist; no action taken
5:35 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:45 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:36 p.m., animal bite; GOA/UATL
10:38 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
Citations
10:41 p.m., Yarezmy Hernandez Mendoza; speeding 11-15 MPH county/state
Arrests
No arrests were made.