Platte County Sheriff’s Office
April 14
12:54 a.m., welfare check; no action taken
1:14 a.m., welfare check, DUI, trespass; arrest, report taken, tow report
4:40 a.m., cattle out; handled by officer/deputy
8:23 a.m., theft; information
3:37 p.m., welfare check, bleeding, emergency protective custody; report taken, EMS and transport
6:20 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken
8:40 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:42 p.m., reckless driver; no action taken
8:59 p.m., theft; report taken
9:47 p.m., reckless driver; GOA/UATL
10:34 p.m., traffic stop; arrest, report taken
10:57 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
Citations
No citations were made.
Arrests
1:35 a.m., Terry Daniels; criminal trespass-1st degree, DUI-alcohol-1st offense
April 15
2:51 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:49 a.m., drugs; citation issued, report taken
12:34 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report
1:40 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:56 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:03 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:13 p.m., assist other agency; arrest, property seized/found
2:16 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:23 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:12 p.m., assist other agency; assistance
9:22 p.m., noise; verbal warning
10:12 p.m., welfare check; no action taken
10:16 p.m., noise; citation issued
11:21 p.m., 911 hang up; unfounded
Citations
10:34 p.m., Robert Louis; disturbing the peace
Arrests
No arrests were made.
April 16
12:54 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:14 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
6:15 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:01 a.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report
12:00 p.m., vandalism; citation issued, report taken
8:09 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:23 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:25 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:38 p.m., traffic hazard; written warning
8:49 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:19 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:29 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken
9:45 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken
10:10 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
11:09 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:53 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
Citations
No citations were made.
Arrests
No arrests were made.