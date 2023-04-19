Platte County Sheriff’s Office
April 17
12:12 a.m., reckless driver; GOA/UATL
12:38 a.m., traffic stop; correction card
1:46 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:37 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:49 a.m., silent burglar alarm; building secure
11:30 a.m., theft; report taken
5:27 p.m., reckless driver; GOA/UATL
6:16 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
6:28 p.m., traffic hazard; no report taken
7:47 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:08 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:15 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:27 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken
9:01 p.m., reckless driver; referred to partner agency, GOA/UATL, unable to locate
11:10 p.m., motorist assist; no action taken
11:41 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
Citations
No citations were made.
Arrests
No arrests were made.