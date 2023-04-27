Platte County Sheriff’s Office
April 25
12:14 a.m., traffic stop; handled by officer/deputy
12:26 a.m., motorist assist; handled by officer/deputy
4:41 a.m., silent burglar alarm; building secure
6:35 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:03 a.m., motorist assist; assistance
9:39 p.m., traffic stop; correction card
10:54 p.m., wanted person; arrest
11:14 p.m., reckless driver; GOA/UATL
11:46 p.m., 911 hang up; cancelled enroute
12:09 p.m., unsecure building; building secure
1:58 p.m., 911 open line; no action taken
2:04 p.m., theft; report taken
2:33 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:30 p.m., 911 open line; handled by officer/deputy
3:48 p.m., motorist assist; handled by officer/deputy
6:13 p.m., theft; event cancelled
6:35 p.m., motorist assist; assistance
8:34 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
10:23 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:15 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
Citations
8:37 p.m., Stephany Cano; no operators license/non-waiverable, speeding 11-15 MPH county/state
10:11 p.m., Steven Fendrick; disobey stop lights
Arrests
No arrests were made.