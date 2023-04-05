Columbus Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff’s Office
April 3
12:45 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
12:55 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:13 a.m., traffic stop; no action taken
1:16 a.m., traffic stop; no action taken
2:54 a.m., traffic stop; written warning, citation issued
4:03 a.m., traffic stop; no action taken
6:45 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:56 a.m., trespass; civil
10:10 a.m., burglary; report taken
11:16 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
1:41 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:01 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:04 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:07 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:24 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:53 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:28 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:46 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken
7:36 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:17 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
9:11 p.m., welfare check; no report taken
Citations
11:16 a.m., Mark Lowther; careless driving
8:16 p.m., Tristan Marking; speeding 11-15 MPH county/state
Arrests
No arrests were made.