Columbus Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff’s Office
April 5
6:41 a.m., traffic hazard; GOA/UATL
10:09 a.m., animal bite; report taken
11:50 a.m., motorist assist; handled by officer/deputy
12:26 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report
1:13 p.m., DUI, welfare check; GOA/UATL
1:36 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:42 p.m., assist other agency; assistance
4:39 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:45 p.m., motorist assist; vehicle marked and tagged
6:03 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
6:25 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
6:27 p.m., cattle out; GOA/UATL
6:40 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken
7:00 p.m., 911 open line; patient treated, transported by EMS
7:04 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:39 p.m., suspicious person; GOA/UATL
9:56 p.m., reckless driver; GOA/UATL
10:45 p.m., assault; report taken
11:27 p.m., sex offender registry; report taken
11:59 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
Citations
No citations were made.
Arrests
No arrests were made.