Platte County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 8
6:48 a.m., DUI; gone on arrival/unable to locate
8:16 a.m., suspicious person; welfare check; gone on arrival/unable to locate
10:32 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:24 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:34 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:41 a.m., harassment; trespass handled by officer/deputy
11:43 a.m., theft report taken
1:28 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
1:32 p.m., 911 open line; information
1:45 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
2:24 p.m., fraud/forgery; referred to partner agency
5:28 p.m., welfare check; gone on arrival/unable to locate (
6:07 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:12 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:13 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
Citations
No citations issued.
Arrests
No arrests made.