Platte County Sheriff’s Office

Aug. 9

3:42 a.m., animal; gone on arrival/unable to locate

9:11 a.m., wanted person; gone on arrival/unable to locate

9:47 a.m., wanted person; arrest

11:06 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:25 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:29 a.m., unauthorized vehicle on roadway; assignment completed/settled by contact

11:57 a.m., assist other agency; report taken

1:57 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:26 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:37 p.m., reckless driver; gone on arrival/unable to locate

3:32 p.m., assist other agency; no action taken

3:35 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

4:10 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

7 p.m., animal; handled by officer/deputy

8:16 p.m., suspicious person; assignment completed/settled by contact

8:45 p.m., abandoned vehicle; vehicle marked and tagged

8:55 p.m., trespass; handled by officer/deputy

8:55 p.m., motorist assist; assistance

9:51 p.m., trespass; handled by officer/deputy

11:13 p.m., dispute/argument; handled by officer/deputy

Citations

No citations issued.

Arrests

9:51 a.m., Fernando Tapia, warrant.