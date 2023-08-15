Platte County Sheriff’s Office

Aug. 11

5:28 a.m., burglar alarm - silent; unfounded

6:57 a.m., traffic hazard; removed from roadway

8:01 a.m., motorist assist; vehicle marked and tagged

8:56 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:23 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued

11:35 a.m., traffic stop; no action taken

1:53 p.m., threats; arrest

3:53 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken

4:02 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

4:22 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

4:38 p.m., reckless driver; gone on arrival/unable to locate

5:06 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

5:57 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

6:21 p.m., driving under suspension/revocation arrest; tow report

9:02 p.m., traffic stop; handled by officer/deputy

9:09 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:24 p.m., traffic stop; arrest

10:47 p.m., disorderly assignment completed/settled by contact

11:14 p.m., traffic stop; correction card

11:21 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:31 p.m., noise gone on arrival/unable to locate

Citations

6:33 p.m., Miguel Carrasco Jr., no proof of insurance, drive under suspension/before reinstated-state; speeding 11-15 MPH county/state

9:24 p.m., Olvin Posadas Carcamo, speeding 11-15 MPH county/state; no operators license/waiverable

Arrests

6:28 p.m., Miguel Carrasco Jr., drive under suspension/before reinstated-state

9:24 p.m., Olvin Posadas Carcamo, no operators license/waiverable

Aug. 12

1:27 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:15 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

5:14 a.m., suspicious vehicle; handled by officer/deputy

10:19 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:25 a.m., traffic stop; driving under suspension/revocation arrest; report taken; tow report

12:06 p.m., wanted person; arrest

1 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

1:52 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:04 p.m., traffic stop; arrest

2:24 p.m., theft; report taken

3:04 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

5:17 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

3:26 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

3:51 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

4:07 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

4:28 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

5:12 p.m., field fire; no action taken

5:50 p.m., motorist assist; vehicle marked and tagged; assistance

6:24 p.m., welfare check; handled by officer/deputy

7:40 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:04 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); assault citation issued

9:42 p.m., suspicious; no report taken

9:49 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:57 p.m., noise; verbal warning

9:59 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:13 p.m., traffic stop; drug paraphernalia; minor in possession of alcohol; citation issued; written warning

Citations

8:33 p.m., Taylor Coker, assault-3rd degree

10:18 p.m., Rafael Blanco Bicet, no operators license/waiverable; impeding traffic

Arrests

12:10 p.m., Amador Martinez-Carrasco, warrant

Aug. 13

12:32 a.m., traffic stop; no action taken

12:42 a.m., abandoned vehicle; no action taken

12:50 a.m., traffic stop; DUI arrest; report taken; tow report

2:06 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:32 a.m., motorist assist; vehicle marked and tagged

10:42 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:01 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:19 a.m., animal report taken; animal placed in pound

12:19 p.m., motorist assist; handled by officer/deputy

1:47 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

1:52 p.m., motorist assist; assistance

2 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:09 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:16 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken

2:24 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

03:29 p.m., fire other; event cancelled

4 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

8:27 p.m., reckless driver; gone on arrival/unable to locate

Citations

12:19 a.m., Kevin Rodriguez-Melendez, speeding 06-10 MPH county/state; DUI-alcohol-1st offense

Arrests

12:50 p.m., Kevin Rodrigez-Melendez, possess/consume open alcohol container; speeding 06-10 MPH county/state; DUI-alcohol-1st offense