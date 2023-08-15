Platte County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 11
5:28 a.m., burglar alarm - silent; unfounded
6:57 a.m., traffic hazard; removed from roadway
8:01 a.m., motorist assist; vehicle marked and tagged
8:56 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:23 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
11:35 a.m., traffic stop; no action taken
1:53 p.m., threats; arrest
3:53 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken
4:02 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:22 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:38 p.m., reckless driver; gone on arrival/unable to locate
5:06 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:57 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
6:21 p.m., driving under suspension/revocation arrest; tow report
9:02 p.m., traffic stop; handled by officer/deputy
9:09 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:24 p.m., traffic stop; arrest
10:47 p.m., disorderly assignment completed/settled by contact
11:14 p.m., traffic stop; correction card
11:21 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:31 p.m., noise gone on arrival/unable to locate
Citations
6:33 p.m., Miguel Carrasco Jr., no proof of insurance, drive under suspension/before reinstated-state; speeding 11-15 MPH county/state
9:24 p.m., Olvin Posadas Carcamo, speeding 11-15 MPH county/state; no operators license/waiverable
Arrests
6:28 p.m., Miguel Carrasco Jr., drive under suspension/before reinstated-state
9:24 p.m., Olvin Posadas Carcamo, no operators license/waiverable
Aug. 12
1:27 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:15 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:14 a.m., suspicious vehicle; handled by officer/deputy
10:19 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:25 a.m., traffic stop; driving under suspension/revocation arrest; report taken; tow report
12:06 p.m., wanted person; arrest
1 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:52 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:04 p.m., traffic stop; arrest
2:24 p.m., theft; report taken
3:04 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:17 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
3:26 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:51 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:07 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:28 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:12 p.m., field fire; no action taken
5:50 p.m., motorist assist; vehicle marked and tagged; assistance
6:24 p.m., welfare check; handled by officer/deputy
7:40 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:04 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); assault citation issued
9:42 p.m., suspicious; no report taken
9:49 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:57 p.m., noise; verbal warning
9:59 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:13 p.m., traffic stop; drug paraphernalia; minor in possession of alcohol; citation issued; written warning
Citations
8:33 p.m., Taylor Coker, assault-3rd degree
10:18 p.m., Rafael Blanco Bicet, no operators license/waiverable; impeding traffic
Arrests
12:10 p.m., Amador Martinez-Carrasco, warrant
Aug. 13
12:32 a.m., traffic stop; no action taken
12:42 a.m., abandoned vehicle; no action taken
12:50 a.m., traffic stop; DUI arrest; report taken; tow report
2:06 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:32 a.m., motorist assist; vehicle marked and tagged
10:42 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:01 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:19 a.m., animal report taken; animal placed in pound
12:19 p.m., motorist assist; handled by officer/deputy
1:47 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:52 p.m., motorist assist; assistance
2 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:09 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:16 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken
2:24 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
03:29 p.m., fire other; event cancelled
4 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
8:27 p.m., reckless driver; gone on arrival/unable to locate
Citations
12:19 a.m., Kevin Rodriguez-Melendez, speeding 06-10 MPH county/state; DUI-alcohol-1st offense
Arrests
12:50 p.m., Kevin Rodrigez-Melendez, possess/consume open alcohol container; speeding 06-10 MPH county/state; DUI-alcohol-1st offense