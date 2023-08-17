Platte County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 15
6:14 a.m., reckless driver; traffic stop; written warning
7:23 a.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report; citation issued
9:35 a.m., traffic hazard; motorist assist; assignment completed/settled by contact
11:04 a.m., traffic stop; no action taken
11:17 a.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; citation issued; traffic accident report
11:18 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
11:43 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:58 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:54 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken
People are also reading…
3:05 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken
3:06 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:16 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:50 p.m., welfare check; handled by officer/deputy
5:17 p.m., drowning; death report taken; patient dead at scene-no EMS transport
6:30 p.m., entrapment; death report taken; patient dead at scene-no EMS transport
9:48 p.m., extra patrol; to be assigned
11:11 p.m., welfare check; handled by officer/deputy
Citations
No citations issued.
Arrests
No arrests made.