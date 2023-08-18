Platte County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 16
12:05 a.m., traffic stop; drugs; DUI arrest; tow report
5:45 a.m., traffic hazard; information
7:14 p.m., animal; assignment completed/settled by contact
7:53 p.m., welfare check; assignment completed/settled by contact
8:16 p.m., traffic stop, written warning
8:42 p.m., traffic stop, written warning
9:26 p.m., animal assignment completed/settled by contact
9:30 p.m., traffic stop, written warning
10:38 p.m., traffic stop, written warning
10:51 p.m., theft; report taken
11:08 p.m., traffic stop, written warning
11:23 p.m., suspicious vehicle; no action taken
Citations
No citations issued.
Arrests
12:05 a.m., Douglas Alvarado Joaquin, speeding 11-15 MPH county/state; possess/consume open alcohol container; possess marijuana 1 oz or less-1st off; DUI-alcohol-2nd offense