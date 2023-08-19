Platte County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 17
1:46 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:22 a.m., assist other agency; gone on arrival/unable to locate
7:57 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
8:42 a.m., missing person; report taken
9:59 a.m., pivot spraying roadway; handled by officer/deputy
10:09 a.m., animal; animal placed in pound
12:32 p.m., missing person; referred to partner agency
3:43 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:50 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:43 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; citation issued; traffic accident report
8:40 p.m., death notification; message delivered
10:46 p.m., ATL; unfounded
11:22 p.m., noise; gone on arrival/unable to locate
Citations
5:30 p.m., John Curry, following too close
Arrests
No arrests made.