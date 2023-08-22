Platte County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 18
12:35 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
7:20 a.m., pivot spraying roadway; assignment completed/settled by contact
7:50 a.m., reckless driver; verbal warning
8:04 a.m., animal bite; gone on arrival/unable to locate
9:27 a.m., motorist assist; no action taken
10:49 a.m., theft; report taken
12:11 p.m., assist other agency; handled by officer/deputy
12:54 p.m., welfare check; gone on arrival/unable to locate
12:59 p.m., traffic hazard; handled by officer/deputy
2:39 p.m., suspicious vehicle; assignment completed/settled by contact
3:27 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
3:37 p.m., assist other agency; no action taken
3:59 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:27 p.m., reckless driver; unfounded
4:39 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
5:15 p.m., wanted person; arrest
5:51 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
6:07 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
6:07 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
6:12 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
6:27 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
6:38 p.m., traffic stop; wanted person; arrest
7:02 p.m., welfare check; gone on arrival/unable to locate
7:24 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken
8:05 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
9:11 p.m., motorist assist; no action taken
9:19 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:27 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:40 p.m., reckless driver; DUI arrest; report taken; tow report
10:32 p.m., traffic stop; arrest; citation issued; report taken; tow report
Citations
3:30 p.m., Yenier Cabrera-Garcia, wrong way on one way
4:39 p.m., Rodney Pierce, speeding 16-20 MPH, county/state
6:08 p.m., Justin Holmes, no motorcycle operators license; speeding 16-20 MPH county/state
6:35 p.m., Luis Green Chavez, speeding 16-20 MPH county/State
8:05 p.m., Kuljit Bhatti, speeding 16-20 MPH county/state
Arrests
7:12 p.m., Jericho Shanklin, other agency arrest warrant; speeding 06-10 MPH county/state
Aug. 19
12 a.m., motor vehicle accident with injury; assist other agency; patient evaluated, no treatment/transport required; assistance
12:09 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
12:37 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
12:58 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:10 a.m., assist other agency; assistance
2:P46 a.m., missing person; report taken
2:52 a.m., motorist assist; assistance
1:26 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); information
3:30 p.m., motorist assist; vehicle marked and tagged
6:25 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury; arrest
7:26 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:56 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:59 p.m., theft; handled by officer/deputy
10 p.m., traffic hazard; gone on arrival/unable to locate
10:30 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:30 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
10:54 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:55 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:27 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:28 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
Citations
No citations issued.
Arrests
No arrests made.
Aug. 20
12:01 a.m., traffic stop; arrest; report taken; tow report
1:03 a.m., assist other agency; assistance
1:47 a.m.; traffic stop; written warning
3:16 a.m., traffic stop; DUI arrest; report taken
10:18 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:34 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:48 a.m., traffic stop; no action taken
11:33 a.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); civil
11:33 a.m., motor vehicle accident with injury; traffic accident report; patient treated, transported by EMS; tow report
12:37 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:21 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:03 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report; tow report
3:17 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:08 p.m., vandalism; wanted person; reckless driver arrest; property (seized or found); report taken
6:05 p.m., motorist assist; no action taken
8:07 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:28 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:31 p.m., motorist assist; handled by officer/deputy
8:38 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:47 p.m., traffic stop; drugs; arrest; tow report
11:26 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken
Citations
No citations issued.
Arrests
No arrests made.