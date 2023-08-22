Platte County Sheriff’s Office

Aug. 18

12:35 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

7:20 a.m., pivot spraying roadway; assignment completed/settled by contact

7:50 a.m., reckless driver; verbal warning

8:04 a.m., animal bite; gone on arrival/unable to locate

9:27 a.m., motorist assist; no action taken

10:49 a.m., theft; report taken

12:11 p.m., assist other agency; handled by officer/deputy

12:54 p.m., welfare check; gone on arrival/unable to locate

12:59 p.m., traffic hazard; handled by officer/deputy

2:39 p.m., suspicious vehicle; assignment completed/settled by contact

3:27 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

3:37 p.m., assist other agency; no action taken

3:59 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

4:27 p.m., reckless driver; unfounded

4:39 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

5:15 p.m., wanted person; arrest

5:51 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

6:07 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

6:07 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

6:12 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

6:27 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

6:38 p.m., traffic stop; wanted person; arrest

7:02 p.m., welfare check; gone on arrival/unable to locate

7:24 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken

8:05 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

9:11 p.m., motorist assist; no action taken

9:19 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:27 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:40 p.m., reckless driver; DUI arrest; report taken; tow report

10:32 p.m., traffic stop; arrest; citation issued; report taken; tow report

Citations

3:30 p.m., Yenier Cabrera-Garcia, wrong way on one way

4:39 p.m., Rodney Pierce, speeding 16-20 MPH, county/state

6:08 p.m., Justin Holmes, no motorcycle operators license; speeding 16-20 MPH county/state

6:35 p.m., Luis Green Chavez, speeding 16-20 MPH county/State

8:05 p.m., Kuljit Bhatti, speeding 16-20 MPH county/state

Arrests

7:12 p.m., Jericho Shanklin, other agency arrest warrant; speeding 06-10 MPH county/state

Aug. 19

12 a.m., motor vehicle accident with injury; assist other agency; patient evaluated, no treatment/transport required; assistance

12:09 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

12:37 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

12:58 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:10 a.m., assist other agency; assistance

2:P46 a.m., missing person; report taken

2:52 a.m., motorist assist; assistance

1:26 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); information

3:30 p.m., motorist assist; vehicle marked and tagged

6:25 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury; arrest

7:26 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:56 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:59 p.m., theft; handled by officer/deputy

10 p.m., traffic hazard; gone on arrival/unable to locate

10:30 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:30 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

10:54 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:55 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:27 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:28 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

Citations

No citations issued.

Arrests

No arrests made.

Aug. 20

12:01 a.m., traffic stop; arrest; report taken; tow report

1:03 a.m., assist other agency; assistance

1:47 a.m.; traffic stop; written warning

3:16 a.m., traffic stop; DUI arrest; report taken

10:18 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:34 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:48 a.m., traffic stop; no action taken

11:33 a.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); civil

11:33 a.m., motor vehicle accident with injury; traffic accident report; patient treated, transported by EMS; tow report

12:37 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

1:21 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:03 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report; tow report

3:17 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

4:08 p.m., vandalism; wanted person; reckless driver arrest; property (seized or found); report taken

6:05 p.m., motorist assist; no action taken

8:07 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:28 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:31 p.m., motorist assist; handled by officer/deputy

8:38 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:47 p.m., traffic stop; drugs; arrest; tow report

11:26 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken

Citations

No citations issued.

Arrests

No arrests made.