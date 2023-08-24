Platte County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 22
1:14 a.m., traffic stop; handled by officer/deputy
6:22 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:09 a.m., pivot spraying roadway; report taken
10:57 a.m., welfare check; follow-up report taken
11:36 a.m., wanted person; arrest
12:34 p.m., 911 open line; unit cancelled enroute
12:36 p.m., pivot spraying roadway; verbal warning
1:42 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:03 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury; patient treated, transported by EMS; citation issued; tow report; traffic accident report
3:41 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:49 p.m., reckless driver; traffic stop assignment completed/settled by contact
5:58 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
6:12 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
6:35 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
6:36 p.m., wanted person; arrest
7:51 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:37 p.m., welfare check; gone on arrival/unable to locate
9:37 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:44 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
Citations
No citations issued.
Arrests
11:43 a.m., Callie Aune, warrant